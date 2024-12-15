Why Chase Elliott Would Choose to be Stranded With Martin Truex Jr. on an Island as Revealed in 2019

In June 2024, Chase Elliott revealed that his relationship with Martin Truex Jr. is far from being close-knit, as the two have rarely interacted during their decade of competing alongside one another. Speaking candidly, Elliott shared, “We’ve always gotten along well. Probably never spoke more than 20 words to each other in my nine years and we don’t have to.”

However, despite their limited interactions, Elliott has previously expressed that Truex Jr. would be his top choice in a very specific scenario. During a 2019 Rapid Fire interview with Meghan Kolb on 3 Wide Life, Elliott was presented with a hypothetical question: If stranded on an island and allowed to bring only one tool and one fellow Cup Series driver, what would he choose?

His answer caught many off guard: “I feel like Truex would be pretty good. He might have some items he stole or has from his sponsors [Bass Pro Shops]. There may be a lighter I feel like that’d be important to have.”

Considering Truex Jr.’s well-known passion for fishing and being outdoors in the wild, Elliott’s choice could have been a calculated move. Truex has previously admitted to missing the saltwater of the Jersey Shore, where he grew up, and frequently indulges in fishing to reconnect with those roots.

So, maybe on the stranded island, Elliott expects Truex to carry something useful since he is good at finishing. While the two drivers share a mutual respect, it is clear their relationship remains strictly professional rather than personal. However, Elliott remains confident that, should the need arise, Truex would be willing to lend a hand.

When Elliott defused a potential feud with Truex Jr.

In 2020, during the opening round of the playoffs at Darlington Raceway, Elliott and Truex Jr. found themselves locked in a close battle for the win. With just 15 laps remaining, Elliott led the race, with Truex hot on his heels.

After dominating much of the event and leading 196 of 367 laps, Truex made an aggressive move to overtake Elliott. The attempt resulted in both cars brushing the wall, severely damaging their chances of victory.

The incident created an opportunity for Kevin Harvick, running third at the time, to capitalize and snatch the win. Meanwhile, Elliott and Truex finished far down the order, with Elliott in P20 and Truex in P22.

After the race, both drivers addressed the incident with professionalism, avoiding blame. Elliott reflected, “I think we were both battling really hard for a win. I think any other time in the race, I probably give him the position. In that situation, you got to know, nobody is going to let anybody in for a race win with 15 laps left. I hate that it happened. It hurt both of us.”

He added, “I don’t think it was something he did on purpose. I think we were both being aggressive.”

Truex echoed similar sentiments, saying, “It was just kind of one of those racing deals where it was obviously really close. It was pretty much going to be the pass for the win in my eyes… Just really close, obviously, nobody’s fault. I don’t think you can really put blame on one guy.”

Still, now that Truex has retired from full-time competition, Elliott may view the absence of the former #19 JGR driver as a subtle advantage, reducing the competition from one of NASCAR’s most consistent drivers.