Everything to Know About Kroger Racing’s History in NASCAR

RFK Racing is expanding its lineup with the addition of driver Ryan Preece and has also secured backing from The Kroger Company, a former ally of JTG Daugherty Racing since 2010. Kroger is ramping up its involvement, stepping in as the primary sponsor for all three of RFK Racing’s teams and drivers: Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Preece.

The partnership will also mark a reunion for Kroger with RFK driver Buescher, who donned Kroger colors while driving for JTG from 2017 through 2019. Founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883 in Ohio, the retail company operates a chain of supermarkets. Discussing their new partnership with RFK Racing, Erin Sanchez, vice president of grocery for Kroger, shared,

“We’re very excited to be teaming up with RFK Racing and know having three drivers as members of the Kroger Racing Family will be an added benefit for all our brand sponsors involved in the program.”

“The opportunity to utilize multiple drivers in their marketing strategies both in our stores and within their merchandising initiatives is something we’re all looking forward to with the start of the 2025 season.”

In addition to Kroger, RFK Racing will also feature sponsorships from BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, Fastenal, and many others, enhancing the team’s visibility and support network.

Beyond NASCAR, Kroger has also ventured into Major League Baseball, having inked its first jersey patch partnership with the Cincinnati Reds, enhancing its visibility in the sports arena.

In fact, the brand was already contributing over $1 million annually to the Reds and began investing $5 million per year to become the first non-apparel brand featured on the uniforms of the team.

Kroger’s chapter with JTG Daugherty

During their collaboration, Kroger and JTG Daugherty Racing celebrated three wins together, including the 2023 DAYTONA 500 and this year’s second showdown at Talladega Superspeedway, both with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the helm.

Geschickter’s connections with Joe Gibbs Racing sparked rumors earlier this year that he and Kroger might migrate to JGR post-season. However, that transition never materialized. Instead, Kroger’s shift to RFK stirred some controversy.

In a virtual press conference, Brent Cox, Kroger’s director of health and baby care, articulated that Kroger’s transition to RFK Racing was strategized to align with multiple drivers and cars, enhancing their prospects for more consistent victories in 2025. Cox’s explanation echoed sentiments already circulating among fans about the new alliance.

Contrastingly, Brad Daugherty, co-owner of HYAK Motorsports, painted a different picture during a discussion on SiriusXM NASCAR. He dispelled the rumors swirling around Kroger’s departure and emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual. Daugherty stated,

“It was not a decision that was handed down to us that, ‘we’re not going to partner with you anymore.’ We were actually offered that partnership, and we decided to go in a different direction.”

As the teams don new colors next year, it remains to be seen how the change will translate into performance on the track.