After Kevin Harvick’s Retirement, Rodney Childers Begins Chemistry Building With NASCAR Replacement Josh Berry

Starting next year the recently retired Cup driver Kevin Harvick will no longer be driving the #4 Ford Mustang in the Cup Series. Instead, it will be Josh Berry coming in as a full-time driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. Berry and Harvick’s long-time crew chief Childers were seen participating in the South Carolina 400 at the Florence Motor Speedway race.

During this time, the Cup Series-winning crew chief was interviewed by the media and asked about how important these late-model races were to build up the driver-crew chief chemistry ahead of the next season.

Childers mentioned, “Everything went really well so far we had a lot of fun last week. Felt like a good car most of the weekend, just didn’t quite close it up there the second half of the race last week. You know the last couple of days they have been really good, the car has been driving good.”

Rodney Childers says he will have to figure out how to streamline communication with his new driver

Speaking further Childers mentioned that the overall communication between him and Berry has been easy so far since they have known each other for over a year.

He added, “That part is easy, but just figuring out how to talk to each other and the things to say, where it’s tight where it’s loose. Kind of pinpointing those things in the future would and just talking about that stuff.”

According to Childers, there will not be much of a problem integrating, since the two already know each other. But it surely will take some races before they can become more efficient in relaying the problems faced on the race track to each other. Regardless of how long it takes, having Childress as the crew chief will surely pay dividends for Berry in the long run.