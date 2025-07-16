Shane van Gisbergen Smashes Carl Edwards and Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Record

While some drivers take multiple seasons to secure their first-ever victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen has won four races already despite only being in the middle of his rookie full-time season. What’s even more impressive about this achievement is that he’s now the quickest driver in the modern era to reach four wins, needing just 34 races. Some of the greatest in history fall short by comparison.

Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards each took 47 races to win four races, and they were part of elite, front-running teams. Stewart was with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Edwards was with Roush Racing at the time of their debuts. Van Gisbergen, on the other hand, drives for a relatively subpar outfit in Trackhouse Racing. The record stands even if his wins have only come on road courses.

QUICKEST TO FOUR CUP WINS (MODERN ERA): Shane van Gisbergen — 34

Tony Stewart — 47

Carl Edwards — 47

Jimmie Johnson — 51

Davey Allison — 52

Dale Earnhardt — 54

Ryan Newman — 62

Jeff Gordon — 66

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. — 66

Brad Keselowski — 77#NASCAR | : @AaronGiffin62 pic.twitter.com/2U8pK3gqpK — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) July 14, 2025

With his fourth win coming at Sonoma Raceway last Sunday, the New Zealander became the fastest driver to four wins since Baja 1000 and Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones in 1967. He also joined four-time Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon, as the only driver in history to have won three consecutive road course races from pole position. Gordon achieved this between 1998 and 1999 in Sonoma.

Breaking all these records and setting new benchmarks is a dream come true for the three-time Australian Supercars champion. He told TNT in the post-race show, “Unreal. Chicago was just an experience that I really enjoyed, and I never thought it would lead to more, let alone moving over here and doing all these things. It’s been amazing. Everything I could have hoped it would have ever been.”

The other top NASCAR record that van Gisbergen could break this year

Winning multiple races in a rookie year is a remarkable feat. Tony Stewart lit up the headlines when he secured three wins in the 1999 Cup Series season. He showed no signs of being a debutant that year and solidified his status as a threat to watch out for. Jimmie Johnson, who eventually went on to win seven championships, matched this feat in 2002.

And now, van Gisbergen has already won three races this season. Just one more victory would get him to break the record set by NASCAR’s finest. But the question is if he can find it in him to reach Victory Lane again. His best chances will again come at road courses: Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval. All eyes will be on him as he looks to write a fresh page of history.