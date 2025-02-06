“Its Better Than Before”: NASCAR Fans Bury the Hatchet With Bubba Wallace’s Spotter Freddie Kraft Over Podcast Quality Concerns

Door, Bumper, Clear is one of the most listened-to podcasts under the banner of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media. The show aired its first episode of the season on February 4, but with one big change. Two of its three main hosts, TJ Majors, and Brett Griffin, had been replaced due to some unexplained reason.

When the announcement of this replacement came last month, fans weren’t pleased with it. Majors and Griffin are veteran spotters who highly entertained fans with their raw and unique perspective of the sport. So, there were high doubts about whether the newcomers Tommy Baldwin Jr. and Karsyn Elledge could fill their shoes along with the third host, Freddie Kraft.

Kraft is the spotter for 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace. Following the first episode, fans have been expressing on social media that they were wrong to be cynical about the change. They appear to have taken a strong liking to the new hosts. One fan said in response to an X post from Kraft, “Hot take: it’s better than before.” Another added, “Great new show lineup! It was a great listen.”

A fan was quick to relieve Majors of any ill-feeling by writing, “The show was great, much better than it used to be and not due to TJ.” Others went on to praise the maiden episode in a more detailed manner.

A comment read, “Just finished first episode. Just as good as before. Possibly better. Because there wasn’t 20 mins wasted on NFL teams. College football. Baseball. Or Brett’s Kids sport. Keep this shit Rocking.”

All we can ask for is a chance. No need for apologies. Appreciate you Ryan. https://t.co/E62A3h91Cc — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) February 4, 2025

Another said, “Man. Beat me too it. I knee-jerked over the loss of the, spotter race recap insight, which was my main reason to watch after Casey, of course. But this show was great.” Notably, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney had joined the crew in the podcast to recap the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

Fans take Jeff Gluck’s sarcasm the wrong way

Door, Bumper, Clear became the popular show that it is today by providing an unfiltered opinion on racing matters. This involved the usage of profanities in discussions. The first episode of 2025 did not feature any change on that front. However, veteran reporter Jeff Gluck came out on X and pointed this out.

He wrote, “I’d like to file a complaint with @DirtyMoMedia. Door Bumper Clear is now uncensored and there’s a lot of offensive potty language during the episode. Swearing is bullshit.” Fans and Kraft himself defensively responded to this opinion, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. understood that it was just a harmless joke.

Hey Jeff. Friend, and media teammate. From the bottom of my heart… https://t.co/ozDPUD70AX pic.twitter.com/A9oeFxLoEF — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) February 4, 2025

The popular icon responded, “There’s a couple here that didn’t get your joke or they have a very very very very dry sense of humor. ” Further episodes of the show will be on air as the season progresses, beginning with the Daytona 500 on February 16. It can be understood that there won’t be a drop in quality or a drop in the frequency of profanities.