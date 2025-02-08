“After That, the Lights Were Out”: When Richard Petty’s Hard Impact Led to a Skull Fracture and Severe Injuries to Stanley Smith in Deadly Talladega Crash

Driver Richard Petty buckles in during qualifying trials for the Nashville Pepsi 420 NASCAR Grand National race at Nashville International Raceway on July 13, 1984. © Greg Lovett / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While NASCAR tracks have consistently delivered thrills and excitement to fans and spectators, they have also been the scenes of some of the sport’s most tragic accidents. One such harrowing incident occurred in 1993, merely weeks after Davey Allison’s fatal helicopter crash at the same venue. During the DieHard 500 at Talladega, Stanley Smith sustained severe injuries from a collision initiated by Richard Petty’s hard impact, leaving him in critical condition with a skull fracture and other serious head injuries.

Eyewitness accounts detail that Smith’s injuries occurred during a multi-car collision on the 69th lap, marking his first race of the season. The crash escalated when Smith’s car was struck by Petty’s Ford Thunderbird. Petty recounted, “It was a hard hit. I had nowhere to go and ran into Stanley Smith. After that, the lights were out.”

Petty further described the intensity of the incident, “That car, you can’t imagine how hard it hit. I was in the middle of the race track and I saw it going and I tried to move up. When I was moving up, Smith shot back up the race track and I didn’t have anywhere to go.”

When Smith’s car finally came to a halt, the scene was dire. The right side of his head was severely injured, and he was unresponsive as the medical team extracted his inert form from the wreckage, placed him on a stretcher, and rushed him to the infield care center. Subsequently, he was airlifted by helicopter ambulance to Carraway Methodist Hospital.

A spokesperson from Carraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, reported that Smith suffered paralysis on his right side and was listed in critical condition, necessitating immediate admission to the hospital’s trauma care unit.

Smith endured a 40-day hospital stay, battling severe head trauma, but he returned to racing, albeit on shorter tracks within NASCAR’s old All-Pro Series. He won at Five Flags Speedway’s Snowflake 100 in 2000 and, at 54, won a race in a NASCAR AutoZone Elite Division, Southeast Series event at Kentucky Speedway in 2004. His final race was the 2008 Snowball Derby, where he crashed after 120 laps, finishing P33.