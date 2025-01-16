mobile app bar

‘NASCAR Bends Rules for Hendrick & JRM’: Fans Butt Heads Over Legality of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Daytona 500 Entry

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
May 1, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to media following the Memorial Tournament Legends Luncheon at the Ohio Union. Earnhardt emceed the event.

May 1, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to media following the Memorial Tournament Legends Luncheon at the Ohio Union. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

JR Motorsports is getting ready to make its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 as an open team. Given Rick Hendrick’s stake in JR Motorsports and the fact that Hendrick Motorsports already fields the maximum number of Cup cars allowed, JR Motorsports could only introduce a Cup car if Hendrick relinquished his ownership or if NASCAR sanctioned a fifth Hendrick entry. Despite that, JR Motorsports is making an entry into the NASCAR top tier.

Amid questions about the feasibility of JR Motorsports making its Cup debut given Hendrick’s involvement, Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass clarified the situation, noting, “With Hendrick’s minimal ownership in JRM, I believe it will be OK.” He further addressed a similar fan inquiry by pointing out the evolving landscape of NASCAR ownership,

“Times have changed. I believe NASCAR will allow JRM to enter the Cup car even with Hendrick having an ownership piece as investment groups get more involved in the sport. Arctos Partners is invested in Fenway Sports Group (that owns a piece of RFK) and Arctos also owns a piece of JGR.”

However, the decision has not sat well with some fans, who suspect NASCAR of showing favoritism towards Hendrick Motorsports. One fan pointed out, “nascar bends the rules for Hendrick and Jrm.” Another echoed Pockrass’ comments with a twist of sarcasm, remarking, “With Hendrick being NASCAR’s favorite team, it will be OK*.”

Dissent grew among the fanbase, with one asking, “Since when? Previous Dale jr and Kelly were ask and they said Mr H would have to sell for them to go cup racing? For 5 HMS cars,” while another fan drew parallels to a similar situation, questioning, “Isn’t this the same as jgr and 23xi?” Meanwhile, another fan dismissively remarked, “Who cares, it’s Dale MF Jr!”

Meanwhile, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier will pilot the team’s first Cup Series car at the season opener, marking his third Daytona 500 appearance. For Dale Jr., choosing Allgaier was a no-brainer, meant to honor his stellar Xfinity championship.

He expressed, “Justin is not only is he fast, and not only has he helped us have a lot of success here at Junior Motorsports but his professionalism off the racetrack with our partners.”

Embarking on their Cup Series journey after 17 years of anticipation, Dale Jr. highlighted that the timing finally aligned for JR Motorsports to step up to the Cup Series. Despite this milestone, fans remain eager for NASCAR’s clarification on the ownership rules and the implications of having five charters in the Cup Series.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these