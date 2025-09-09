Kyle Petty Applauds Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin for Rising to the Occasion in the Playoffs

In the opening two playoff races at Darlington and Gateway, Toyota flexed its muscle, with drivers from Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club filling most of the top 10 spots. Rising to the occasion were JGR’s Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin, who captured the first two wins of the Round of 16. NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty has been quick to applaud their surge.

Praising Joe Gibbs’ two teams for raising their game, Petty said, “I think there’s two teams in the first two races that have made a statement that, ‘We want this championship. We showed up to play the playoffs, and we showed up to win a championship.'”

Petty added that both drivers, win or lose, are making sure to give their best and position themselves wisely. At Darlington, Hamlin battled car issues and couldn’t take the victory, and still clawed his way to seventh, salvaging a solid result from a difficult night.

At Gateway, Hamlin sealed the win, while Briscoe rallied to second place, turning a tough situation into a strong finish. Smart calls, timely execution, and the ability to maximize the race circumstances kept both in contention.

Highlighting how other teams failed to capitalize on cautions or overcome errors, Petty pointed out that while some faltered despite having the track in their favor, the JGR duo made the most of every break. According to him, when teams reach the postseason, their level of play often rises, and that is exactly what is on display.

“I think they’re level and they’re focused and where they’re at, personality doesn’t make any difference. I think their heart goes to a different place, and these two teams have reached deeper so far in these first two races,” Petty added.

With Bristol long considered one of Hamlin’s best tracks, he will look to strike again, stockpile more points, and secure his path into the Round of 8, after the Round of 12, and ultimately the Championship 4. As the postseason grind continues, Briscoe will chase the same goal to make his first season with JGR a success.