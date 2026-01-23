Alex Bowman Feels New Hendrick Motorsports Facility Could Be A Game Changer for Drivers

Hendrick Motorsports has quietly been making investments in its workforce ahead of the 2026 season. As the team prepares for the first race of the year with its newly unveiled Chevrolet body, the organization has also turned its attention to the growing physical strain placed on drivers and crew members.

That focus has materialized through a partnership with Atrium Health, one of the largest hospital networks in the southern United States, an initiative already endorsed publicly by Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon and now openly supported by Alex Bowman.

The partnership is designed to deliver integrated medical, wellness, and sports-performance services to more than 50 pit crew athletes, recognizing that modern NASCAR competition demands elite-level conditioning for the crew members.

The scope of the collaboration extends well beyond pit crews, as it will also benefit employees in the Charlotte area, anchored by the development of a 35,000-square-foot Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center. The facility has been built with input from sports facility design firm Forty Nine Degrees, creating a space tailored specifically to the demands of motorsports athletes.

Bowman, who has experienced firsthand the cost of injury and the race against time to return, highlighted recovery as the most meaningful aspect of the initiative. “I think the recovery side of things is probably the biggest thing for me,” he said.

Reflecting on his past, Bowman pointed to the period following his injury sustained at Michigan last year. Working toward getting healthy in time for the race in Mexico, Bowman said, “This place would have been really helpful.”

While Bowman already trains close by, he acknowledged that the new setup could naturally become part of his routine. “Obviously, I train a quarter mile up the road from here, so I don’t know how much that will or won’t change. Probably just see how it goes as the year starts going, but I’m sure I’ll be in here working out with the pit crew a little bit, just trying to hang out with them and enjoy it.”

Speaking with the @TeamHendrick drivers today, it’s clear that the new Atrium Health facility streamlines many things for them, especially recovery and nutrition.

Thoughts from Alex Bowman and William Byron. I need to transcribe Chase Elliott’s audio still, but he’s excited… pic.twitter.com/XS3C2jYhuI — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) January 22, 2026

Inside the facility, athletes will have access to advanced training equipment, modern locker rooms, a race-day operations center, nutrition and recovery spaces, film rooms, therapy and treatment areas, and dedicated sports research zones. When asked whether he plans to take advantage of the nutrition resources to simplify planning, Bowman answered without hesitation. “Yeah, for sure.”

Managing nutrition on the road remains one of the sport’s quiet challenges. Constant travel, long flights, and post-race routines often leave drivers choosing convenience over a balanced diet. Bowman pointed out how easy it is to default to boxed meals after races and how difficult it can be to stay disciplined when travel dominates the calendar. Understanding how to manage those choices consistently is an area he believes the new center can meaningfully improve.

Other HMS drivers give their take on the new facility

For William Byron, the appeal of the new facility lies in its efficiency. He admitted he has not followed a structured program, instead relying on his own approach due to living primarily in Charlotte. The facility removes unnecessary travel, allowing him to integrate training seamlessly around meetings already scheduled at the shop. With less time spent commuting, workouts can fit naturally before or after team obligations.

Kyle Larson offered his endorsement earlier, resharing an early look at the facility that highlighted the gym and swimming areas. His approval came with a small message that read, “Canceling my gym membership now .”