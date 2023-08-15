“It’s Given Us an Opportunity to Get Back”: Chase Elliott Thankful for Divisive NASCAR Aspect Amid Disappointing Season

The most recent iteration of the playoff system, ever since it was introduced, has been a divisive subject among the fans and the insiders in NASCAR. However, for Chase Elliott, the playoff system, the one which many criticize and dislike, has been a boon this year.

This is simply because Elliott really hasn’t had a good year so far. He missed several races in the first quarter of the season. He hasn’t found his rhythm even though we’re almost at the halfway point. He is winless. And as a result of all of those things, he is at a big risk of missing out on the playoffs.

But as grim as his chances of making it into the playoffs, which will only happen if he wins one of the remaining two races in the regular season, those chances wouldn’t have even existed if not for the current format. And this wasn’t lost on him.

Chase Elliott is glad the playoff system exists in NASCAR amid his disappointing year

Following his 2nd place finish at IMS on Sunday, the possibility of Elliott missing out on the playoffs became even bigger. But nevertheless, it is still a possibility thanks to the current format, something he also acknowledged.

“Without the playoff system, our season would have been over,” Elliott said as per FOX Sports. “You’re not going to miss six weeks and points your way back in probably, not unless you just run really, really good.”

“It’s given us an opportunity to get back in the ballgame. We’re going to keep working really hard just like we’ve been doing and show up prepared every week to go to work and hope that we can get going in the right direction.”

Michael McDowell had some big words for Elliott

Michael McDowell, the driver Chase Elliott simply couldn’t catch at IMS, had some big words for the Hendrick Motorsports ace. McDowell, who booked his ticket in the playoffs with a win at Indy, heaped praise on Elliott’s road course skills.

“Chase Elliott is the best road racer in the Cup Series. We know that right now. He has the most wins, so you can’t statistically say that he’s not the best. He is the best.” McDowell said.

Of course, what McDowell said about Elliott has a lot of weight to it. The #9 driver is ranked third on the all-time list for the most road course wins. And his record, his skills, and his situation could all very well come into play and help him this Sunday at Watkins Glen.