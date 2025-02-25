“Stop Using Your Crashes to Promote Races”: Denny Hamlin Called Out for Hypocrisy After Defense of Controversial Decision Falls Flat With Fans

Denny Hamlin gets out of his car and checks out the screen during the Daytona 500 Pole Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2025. © Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin’s support of NASCAR’s decision to throw caution at Atlanta on Sunday, while the officials had let the race continue in Daytona during a similar last-lap crash, has attracted backlash from the fans. Enthusiasts have perceived and branded the two incidents as proof of inconsistent officiating, and Hamlin’s approval of these actions has put him in hot water.

Hamlin had argued in support of the Atlanta decision by NASCAR, stating that driver safety was at stake in the final lap of the Cup Series race.

“I can assure you there’s not a driver in the field who would want that race to stay green, given the scenarios that were going on… The race had to end under caution,” said Hamlin on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “Let’s at least applaud them on making the right call for safety, because safety should always be number one and entertainment should be number two.”

During the Daytona 500 the previous weekend, the race concluded under green conditions despite a big crash in the race’s closing stages. Then, at Atlanta, during the Xfinity race on Saturday, officials chose not to intervene with caution after a late crash, allowing the race to play out to the finish in green.

However, things played out quite differently during the Ambetter Health 400 race when a caution was displayed. That effectively sealed the win for Christopher Bell, who was leading when the yellow flag was waved.

Bell’s Atlanta victory was not discredited by fans, possibly due to his consistent ability to win. But they were harsh on the inconsistency seen in NASCAR’s decisions. Needless to say, Hamlin’s support garnered a barrage of pointed reactions.

“Denny says this when a JGR teammate wins the race. Had it been the other way around he would have a different view,” commented one fan. Echoing similar sentiments, another fan pointed out, “Hamlin would be whistling a different tune had his teammate not won the race.”

A NASCAR enthusiast criticized the rationale cited by Hamlin. “If safety was a number one priority and entertainment was number two, we wouldn’t go to Daytona, Talladega, or Atlanta. The safety improvements of that caution were negligible, and the legitimacy of the outcome was totally lost,” they said.

Another critic took a sharper tone, challenging not just Hamlin‘s stance but NASCAR’s inclination to use crashes to attract eyeballs. “Denny then tell your sanctioning body to stop using your crashes to promote races at Daytona and Talladega while standing on their podiums preaching safety,” said the fan.

Of course, the victorious driver, and his team were more than happy with NASCAR’s decision.

Bell’s crew chief defends NASCAR’s decision

Adam Stevens, crew chief for Bell since 2021, was asked to give his views on NASCAR’s controversial decision-making after the race. He acknowledged that while he does not control the caution button, he trusts that the officials strive to perform their duties effectively.

He defended NASCAR’s actions by highlighting the challenges they face. Stevens noted that it’s not an easy job, and NASCAR is trying to give the fans a checkered flag finish, but they don’t want to put anybody in danger either.

Stevens also pointed out that “it’s a lot of decision-making to make in a split second. So they do the best they can”.

Nevertheless, the inconsistency in these decisions has attracted an overwhelming wave of criticism. To bridge the gap between NASCAR’s decisions and fan understanding, the organization has launched its own podcast, Hauler Talk, which aims to clarify controversial decisions made during races.

Perhaps, providing real-time explanations or broadcasting the decision-making process on screens during events could enhance transparency, understanding, and, not to mention, fan engagement.