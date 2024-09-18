All About Rick Hendrick’s Golf Classic That Has Raised $21 Million Under the NASCAR Owner’s Foundation

The Hendrick family began this week with a noble cause in the Carmel Country Club. 232 golfers were present at the club for the annual Learn Live Hope Golf Classic organized by the Hendrick Family Foundation. The event has been held every year since 2024 and the latest edition was its 22nd iteration. The result? $1.5 million was raised to fund the foundation’s charitable efforts.

The total amount raised through the golf tournament in Charlotte now reaches $21 million and serves as a strong symbol of pride for the group. Rick Hendrick said at the event, “I want to thank everyone for being here. This is such a great cause.” Among his audience were Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was present as well.

The Hendrick Family Foundation was begun by Rick and his wife Linda in 2015. It brought together philanthropic activities of the Hendrick family and put it together with the Hendrick Marrow Program, which has raised over $15 million since 1997. The foundation now supports a list of organizations such as Be The Match, Vision to Learn, and Levine Children’s Hospital.

The tournament raised $1.3 million in 2023 and also had Jeff Gordon in attendance. Additionally, the Garage 56 car was put on display as well. It is tradition for all the team’s active drivers to be a part of the effort every year. The Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports are actively involved in the signature fundraising event and are expected to be so going forward.

Where do Hendrick Motorsports drivers stand in the playoffs?

Back on the race track, the benefactor’s drivers are gearing up for the final race of the Cup Series Round of 16 in Bristol. Bowman is placed highest among them in the playoff grid with a 41-point advantage. Elliott has a 30-point advantage and Larson stands further below him with only 26 points as cushion. Byron tails the roster sitting 25 points above the elimination line.

Only one driver can reach the victory lane in the 0.533-mile oval meaning the others will have to qualify on points. A DNF at this stage from any one of them would prove to be extremely detrimental to Linda’s hopes of seeing all four Hendrick Motorsports entries race for the championship in the season finale at Phoenix. The night race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.