Is Chase Elliott Under Pressure From Rick Hendrick’s Wife?: “She Was Pretty Serious”

2024 is Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The anniversary celebrations peaked at various points throughout the ongoing season courtesy of historic results such as the 1-2-3 finish in Martinsville. But is the mission for the year accomplished? Definitely not. Linda Hendrick, the wife of Rick Hendrick, set her demands loud and clear in front of the team’s roster.

Advertisement

She wants the 2024 Cup Series champion to bear the name Hendrick Motorsports on his car and suit. She said during a team gathering back in August that her husband and she wanted the title considering the occasion. She is also affixed to the desire to see the four HMS drivers contend for the title during the Championship 4 race in Phoenix.

Weeks later, it appears that she has once again reiterated the demand to the drivers. Chase Elliott said during the Playoff Media Day, “She was pretty serious about it the other day. It was great. She’s awesome and just hearing that type of motivation from somebody else that’s not the boss, it was neat. Glad to have her invested.”

Linda has been a key part of the team’s growth since its earliest days. Her support of Rick through thick and thin is what makes her so deeply want to see the organization at the helm. Alex Bowman also noted, “She made it very clear that we better make it happen. I think she said she, ‘Really, really, really, really wants that.’ When she speaks, we listen.”

Can Elliott win the championship and fulfill Linda’s demand?

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro driver has been one of the most consistent drivers throughout the season. He is currently eighth on the playoff grid with 24 points to his advantage. There are several hard challenges en route to Phoenix but Elliott is more than capable of taking them on.

Only more so with the motivation that he has from Linda. He made a touching gesture back in May by driving the Ricky Hendrick-themed No. 17 car to the victory lane in the Xfinity Series. Ricky was the son of Rick and Linda who passed away in a 2004 airplane crash.

The close relationship that he shares with his benefactors ought to give him the added edge to beat even his teammates to the title. His next battle will be at Watkins Glen this weekend. He finished the first race of the playoffs, in Atlanta, in eighth place.