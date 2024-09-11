mobile app bar

Is Chase Elliott Under Pressure From Rick Hendrick’s Wife?: “She Was Pretty Serious”

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Is Chase Elliott Under Pressure From Rick Hendrick's Wife?: "She Was Pretty Serious"

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) prepares to enter his car during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 16, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500

2024 is Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The anniversary celebrations peaked at various points throughout the ongoing season courtesy of historic results such as the 1-2-3 finish in Martinsville. But is the mission for the year accomplished? Definitely not. Linda Hendrick, the wife of Rick Hendrick, set her demands loud and clear in front of the team’s roster.

She wants the 2024 Cup Series champion to bear the name Hendrick Motorsports on his car and suit. She said during a team gathering back in August that her husband and she wanted the title considering the occasion. She is also affixed to the desire to see the four HMS drivers contend for the title during the Championship 4 race in Phoenix.

Weeks later, it appears that she has once again reiterated the demand to the drivers. Chase Elliott said during the Playoff Media Day, “She was pretty serious about it the other day. It was great. She’s awesome and just hearing that type of motivation from somebody else that’s not the boss, it was neat. Glad to have her invested.”

Linda has been a key part of the team’s growth since its earliest days. Her support of Rick through thick and thin is what makes her so deeply want to see the organization at the helm. Alex Bowman also noted, “She made it very clear that we better make it happen. I think she said she, ‘Really, really, really, really wants that.’ When she speaks, we listen.”

Can Elliott win the championship and fulfill Linda’s demand?

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro driver has been one of the most consistent drivers throughout the season. He is currently eighth on the playoff grid with 24 points to his advantage. There are several hard challenges en route to Phoenix but Elliott is more than capable of taking them on.

Only more so with the motivation that he has from Linda. He made a touching gesture back in May by driving the Ricky Hendrick-themed No. 17 car to the victory lane in the Xfinity Series. Ricky was the son of Rick and Linda who passed away in a 2004 airplane crash.

The close relationship that he shares with his benefactors ought to give him the added edge to beat even his teammates to the title. His next battle will be at Watkins Glen this weekend. He finished the first race of the playoffs, in Atlanta, in eighth place.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these