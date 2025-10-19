“All It Takes Is One Mistake”: Joey Logano Cautiously Optimistic About Talladega Despite Past Success

Joey Logano may sit seventh in the standings, 24 points adrift of the cutline to make it into the Championship 4, but he knows it takes just one race to turn the tables. That’s a belief he’s holding close ahead of Sunday’s Talladega race.

After all, luck had played into Logano’s hands last year when Alex Bowman’s post-inspection penalty at the Roval opened the door for him to sneak into the Round of 8, only for him to strike gold the very next week with a win at Las Vegas, locking himself into the Championship 4. This year, he’s banking on spirit and measured optimism.

With an average finish of 18.4 across 91 superspeedway starts, Logano’s six wins make him one of the best in the draft game. Still, as the Talladega race is coming closer, he’s tempering confidence with caution. In his own words, he’s “cautiously optimistic.”

“We’ve led a lot of laps, won a lot of stages, and even a few races here,” said Logano. “With that said, it’s also gone the complete opposite here, but I’m pretty sure that’s the same for everybody in the field at some point at Talladega. I feel confident in our ability and what we can do as a team, and I think we’re very ready for the race from that standpoint.”

“I feel like we’re the favorites to win this thing, but all it takes is one mistake or a mistake from someone else’s part, and all of the sudden, you’re spun around and backwards. It happens really quick here. So, like I said, I’m feeling cautiously optimistic,” Logano added.

For now, Logano admits that Team Penske must play the points game. Some cars may afford to gamble, but the No. 22 team doesn’t have that luxury. He understands the importance of keeping their eyes on the prize and knowing their targets the moment they unload.

With his back against the wall, the 2024 Cup Champion believes the path forward is simple: stay consistent and rack up points. He believes if he manages to get top five in every stage and then top five in both races, he’ll have a chance to point in.

The math may not be exact, but the mindset is. For Logano, it’s about keeping his head down, stacking points, and maybe if he gets a chance, rack a win.