Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Huge Demand from Kyle Larson and Max Verstappen

The last few days have seen a lot of debate over who is the better driver between Max Verstappen and Kyle Larson. While NASCAR fans have put their faith in the Hendrick Motorsports star, F1 fans are staunch supporters of the Dutch icon. Some believe that comparing the two is just not fair considering how different their respective disciplines are. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that there could be a fantastic opportunity if the two ever meet in the future.

Junior believes that Larson should personally teach the Formula One world champion how to race on dirt. That’s not just for the cameras. Usually, when drivers of different disciplines come together to drive each other’s cars, it’s for the media. Junior is not a fan of that. Larson and Verstappen working together on a personal level would be a dream for several neutral motorsports enthusiasts. The Red Bull Racing star might even have a run at Yung Money’s sprint car competition, High Limit Racing.

“I’d love to see it more on a personal level,” Junior said on his podcast. “Max would come over here and Larson could take him to a location to show him how to race on dirt or show him just to have a little fun, a playdate outside the media…be amazing if it could be anything of anything connected to High Limit.”

The whole debate started in the first place when Larson was asked if he was better than Verstappen. The confident 2021 Cup Series champion was blunt with his words as he said that he was a better all-around driver than the Red Bull Racing superstar.

Verstappen expresses admiration for Larson’s non-NASCAR ventures

It did not take long for the reigning F1 world champion to respond to Yung Money’s claim, only a few days before the season got underway after the summer break. The Dutchman has a lot of respect for the HMS star thanks to his exploits outside of NASCAR. He has taken part in the Indy 500 and is a prolific dirt racer as well. However, Verstappen believes that comparisons should not be made between the two.

“Kyle Larson did Indy and he does dirt. I think that’s really cool too,” he said in a media interaction. “We should not have that debate because everyone is good in their own right. I wouldn’t be good in dirt. Maybe if I practice… I don’t know. I think at the end of the day, a good racing driver picks up things quite quickly.”

It would be an interesting event for motorsports fans if the two superstars ever got together to do something, even if it only was for PR.