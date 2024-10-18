“All My Intoxicated Friends Had a Panic Attack”: When Alex Bowman Saved the Day After Getting Stranded at a Lake

Alex Bowman recently faced a professional setback after being eliminated ahead of the Round of 8 due to his car not meeting the post-race weight requirements at Charlotte Roval. However, in a lighter moment just before the race, Bowman shared an amusing incident with his fans to lift the spirits.

During the NASCAR Olympic break, Bowman and his friends ventured to a secluded lake in South Carolina to celebrate his Chicago Street Race victory. The outing took a comedic yet scary turn when their boat got stranded in the middle of the lake, far from help and without any phone service. The situation was less than ideal, with only a handful of houses in sight and a vast expanse of water around them.

Bowman recounted the episode during an interview with The Athletic, saying, “A storm hit, so we anchored and tried to let the storm pass. But then the boat wouldn’t re-fire afterward. All my intoxicated friends had a panic attack and were melting down because their phones wouldn’t work…”

Continuing his unexpected adventure story, Bowman elaborated, “Thankfully, I have always tinkered with cars and worked on my own stuff and was able to diagnose we didn’t have any fuel pressure. So then I started going through fuses and relays and trying to make the fuel pump work [later clarifying it was actually a relay issue], and I got it fired up and got it back to the dock.”

However, Bowman’s patience for being marooned was worn thin by the ordeal. Reflecting on the experience, he humorously remarked, that by the time he came back home, he had already decided that boat was history and hence he sold the boat on his way back, “I’m not getting stranded ever again on that thing.”

He mused that a satellite phone might have been a wise choice for such a remote location but admitted the thought hadn’t crossed his mind at the time, which led to the nerve-wracking situation.

On the professional front, Bowman looks ahead to his next race at Las Vegas, where he aims to improve on his track average finish of 18.3 and boost his win tally.