Travis Carter: Remembering the NASCAR Pioneer Who Helped Shape the Sport’s Foundation

NASCAR history is filled with iconic men who have been instrumental in making stock car racing what it is today. Travis Carter, a championship-winning crew chief who later became a car owner in the Winston Cup Series, is one of them. He passed away on Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed, at the age of 75. Here’s a brief look at who he was and the impact he left behind.

Carter was born on November 21, 1949, in Ellerbe, North Carolina. He burst into the NASCAR scene in 1973 as a 23-year-old crew chief for Benny Parsons. Parsons drove for a team owned by L.G. Dewitt. Together, the duo shocked the racing world by securing a win, 15 top-five finishes, and 21 top-10 finishes en route to the championship.

Their title-winning effort at Rockingham remains the stuff of NASCAR lore. Parsons started the race in fifth place and just needed a solid finish to be crowned as the champion. However, 13 laps into the event, he got involved in a multi-car crash and his car suffered heavy damage. Just when it seemed like his day was done, swarms of mechanics from other teams entered his pit stall.

Together, they worked on the damage and put the vehicle back on the track. This extraordinary sequence is largely attributed to the character of Parsons. But it was also due to the respect that Carter earned throughout the garage. With Parsons, Carter also won the 1975 Daytona 500.

Interestingly, he also worked with other drivers like Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough. With the latter, Carter won another Cup Series championship in 1978, after splitting crew chief duties with Tim Brewer.

Another significant chapter began when he joined forces with Harry Gant in 1981. In their first five years together, they made the Skoal Bandit brand highly renowned with nine wins, 58 top-five finishes, and 87 top-10 finishes. When the decade transitioned into the 1990s, he purchased the team from Hal Needham and became a team owner.

Carter’s team remained active through the 2003 season before closing its doors. Carter then focused on the career of his son, Matt. He stayed in hospice in the final days of his life before passing away on June 10, 2025. The NASCAR community has been stricken with grief ever since the news broke.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his condolences on X by writing, “Sad news. Travis added a lot to NASCAR. It was really nice to get to talk with him in recent months. I’m in awe of the men like him that shaped the NASCAR I grew up in.”

Todd Bodine wrote, “Sad to hear about Travis Carter. I had the opportunity to drive for him for three years not only one of the best car owners I could have had but also a good friend. Praying for his wife Linda and his family.” Several others, including Kenny Wallace and Doug Yates, have expressed their grief.

In every garage he entered and every pit box he stood behind, Travis Carter left an indelible mark — a legacy built on grit, respect, and heart. May he rest in peace.