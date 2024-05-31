Is Carl Edwards Returning to the NASCAR Cup Series Like Jimmie Johnson?

Carl Edwards had the surprise of a lifetime when he came to know that he would finally be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Despite being one of the most prominent race car drivers of his time, he chose to retire early at the end of the 2016 season while still in his prime. Could the induction possibly push him to race again following the likes of Jimmie Johnson?

After Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, he had nine Cup Series races scheduled on his 2024 calendar. Edwards was asked about the chances for a similar return by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass in a recent interview. He made it clear that he had no idea of racing again in the premier tier and reasoned his adamancy.

He said, “The reason I don’t get into a car now is I absolutely respect how tough it is. I know how tough it is. To go do it as a fun thing, I don’t think I would be as good as I should be. Second, there’s a real risk involved. That’s one of the things that I touched upon when I stepped away. But it’s a serious thing. The head injuries, long-term stuff there… I don’t think that risk is the best for me right now.”

Carl Edwards says he has no plans to get back in a Cup car. He explains why. pic.twitter.com/6TG4QExx7g — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2024

Since hanging up the race suit he has made his family and community his top priority. He is very active in serving the local communities of his home state Missouri, particularly in disaster relief. Back in his time behind the wheel, he secured 72 race victories. He is commonly considered to be the greatest NASCAR driver who never won a Cup Series title.

The reason for Carl Edwards being surprised by his Hall of Fame induction

The one little snag in Edwards’ heart when he quit in 2016 was the unshakeable feeling of his gratefulness being misinterpreted as disrespect. “I mean, I wanted to drive race cars more than anything, and I got to do it,” he says. “Then, when I stepped away, I felt like, ‘Man, I hope people don’t think I am being disrespectful. I hope they know how much I appreciate it.”

Despite everything that he has done for the sport, he still holds on to the idea that he did not do enough to warrant being in the Hall of Fame. He continues, “The sport gave me so much. The people in the sport gave me so much. I don’t know. I think of a Hall of Fame person as someone who gave more. And I guess that’s why it shocks me. It’s hard to explain.” Not many fans are going to side with the beloved driver in this argument.