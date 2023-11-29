Amazon, Netflix, Peacock, NASCAR Leaving No Stone Unturned in Bid to Increase Fanbase

(L-R) The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four, William Byron (24), Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Blaney (12) and Kyle Larson (5) stand on stage during driver introductions for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023.

NASCAR has been experiencing a decline in its general fanbase over the last decade, with multiple factors contributing to the decrease in numbers. However, the organization is actively working to address this issue, particularly in the area of media rights packages. At the moment one of their main focuses is to distribute a mid-season package to another broadcaster or media house.

According to reports, NASCAR has put forward a proposal to streaming companies for a 10-race midseason package. The media package is expected to be shared between Amazon and Turner, with both companies being the top contenders for the deal. Although, it is possible that the package could be divided equally between the two companies, with each getting five races.

However, NASCAR is hoping that one of the media companies will agree to take on all 10 races. An announcement regarding this arrangement is expected to be made sometime this week.

Details regarding NASCAR’s upcoming Netflix Docu-series

Netflix is launching a new sports documentary series that will follow the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race. The series, set to premiere in early 2024, will consist of 5 episodes, each running 45 minutes long.

The series will provide exclusive access to drivers and teams, offering fans an intimate look at the challenges of competing at the highest level of stock car racing. The production is a partnership between Words + Pictures and NASCAR Studios, with a lineup of executive producers including Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, and former Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Hopefully, this new documentary series has the potential to attract a fresh audience to NASCAR, similar to how Netflix’s Drive to Survive has benefited Formula 1 with a surge in popularity.