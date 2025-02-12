Kevin Harvick Makes Unfortunate Brad Keselowski Declaration, Predicts Death of RFK Driver’s NASCAR Championship Hopes in the Future

Just days before the Daytona 500, the anticipation and predictions among fans, insiders, and racing traditionalists have intensified regarding the Cup drivers and their performances. Recently, Kevin Harvick broached the subject of Brad Keselowski’s track record on his Happy Hour podcast. According to the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion, while Keselowski previously excelled during his tenure with Team Penske, his performance has seen a dip since taking on the dual role of driver-owner at RFK Racing.

Advertisement

Harvick articulated his observations clearly, stating, “I think Chris Buescher has outperformed him over the last couple of years for sure… Can Brad Keselowski get back to that consistency that he had at Penske and can he do that as a driver and owner? So, I haven’t seen it yet.”

Harvick commented, “I think that they have the speed on occasion to go out and win some races but it comes in small pockets and it’s just not been it’s not been where it needs to be to be back in Championship mode.” Nevertheless, the former SHR driver recognized Keselowski’s efforts as an owner of RFK Racing, particularly with the changes he has implemented within the organization.

Harvick expressed his belief that Keselowski will continue to influence RFK with structured organization, racing acumen, and all the elements that accompany such leadership to boost the overall team performance.

But he remained skeptical about Keselowski’s prospects of winning another championship despite witnessing sporadic moments of excellence from Keselowski’s #6 car over recent years, and now with a change in crew chief, stating, “I don’t think we ever see another championship out of Keselowski.”

Keselowski’s performance since joining RFK Racing

Since taking on the dual role of co-owner and driver at RFK Racing in 2022, the best position Keselowski has achieved in the final driver standings is P8 in 2023. Despite winning the Darlington race last year — his first win after a break of over three years — Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16. His least impressive performance at RFK Racing was a P24 finish in 2022.

On the other hand, his teammate Chris Buescher secured his first top-10 finish in the driver standings by the end of the 2023 season. Buescher’s initial victory was at Pocono in 2016 with Front Row Motorsports, and he didn’t revisit the winner’s circle until 2022, following Keselowski’s leadership transition. Since then, Buescher has added four more wins over two years.

In contrast, Keselowski’s tenure with Team Penske was consistent with high finishes in the top 10 of the final standings, save for the early days of his career. He also captured his Cup Championship with Penske in 2012. As the current season unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Keselowski can rediscover that Penske-era momentum driving the #6 Ford.