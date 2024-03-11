mobile app bar

Amid Toyota Celebration, Why Ford Could Be the Biggest Winner After NASCAR Weekend at Phoenix

Joey Logano (22) takes the turn during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Although Team Penske driver Joey Logano’s day ended with a disappointing DNF, three other drivers driving the Ford Mustang Dark Horse finished the race in the top 5. Five of the Ford pilots were in the top 10. And that means just one thing: the Ford gang is one to look out for in the upcoming races.

When a reporter asked race-winner Christopher Bell if he was surprised to see the Fords up front in the closing laps of the Shriner’s Children’s 500, the JGR speedster shook his head and said, “No, I don’t think I was surprised. Buescher and Keselowski were really good at the previous race, I’m pretty sure. I know (Chris) Buescher was fast at the test. I knew they were going to be competitive.”

And they were indeed competitive. Buescher finished second, while Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney finished fourth and fifth, respectively. So it wouldn’t be a shock if the Ford drivers start winning in the upcoming races. Even NASCAR vet Jeff Burton said in a Motorsports on NBC podcast, “We have to be careful to judge the Toyotas and the Fords on one race. There’s a whole lot left to go. Those guys are going to come home, they’re going to learn, they’re going to be able to apply, and they’re going to get better.”

Buescher was impressed with himself and his team

The past few weeks have not been that rewarding for the RFK Racing driver. He started Sunday’s race at the mile-long racetrack with just a single top-10 finish. Moreover, Buescher wrecked in Las Vegas last weekend, which left him 23rd in the overall points standings. However, it was an entirely different story at Phoenix.

“We’ve been able to lead races at any point in all three races leading up to this. We didn’t quite get there today but certainly a great finish,” Buescher admitted. “Really proud of everybody.”

“This is a good try. We had a rough go last week. This was good to get everybody back to prove that we’re in this together and we’re going to win one of these things as a team. That was almost a win today,” he added.

Buescher showed immense promise by making speed exactly when needed, saving fuel over the last 104 laps simultaneously. With 10 laps till the checkered flag, Buescher was able to gain positions and move up to the runner-up position.

