“It’s Gotten Crazy”: Alex Bowman Echoes Joey Logano on NASCAR Drivers’ Behavior

Much like almost everything else, NASCAR too has evolved with the times. However, some of the changes it has gone through might not be good. Some believe that there is a lack of respect among young drivers today, especially since the Next-Gen car came into the picture. Alex Bowman revealed his thoughts on the matter recently, echoing what two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano had said on an earlier episode of The Teardown.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver believes that there is a lot of aggression on track these days. The Next-Gen car is a sturdy vehicle that can take more bumps than any of the cars before. NASCAR has also evened the playing field by mandating all the cars be the same for everyone. This has led to a lot of aggressive racing and the older drivers sometimes have trouble dealing with it.

“Yeah, it’s gotten crazy over the last couple of years, for sure,” Bowman said in a media interaction. “It’s changed a lot. It’s changed for everybody and I feel like I’m not the overly aggressive, dirty race car driver and the races have played out to really benefit the overly aggressive, dirty race car driver. So, trying to get myself there for sure.”

The #48 driver is a part of the playoffs this season as he won the Chicago Street Race earlier this year. Bowman did a great job at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, finishing higher than all of his teammates in P5. He will hope to continue that form at Watkins Glen.

Logano explains the differences between drivers from different eras

The Atlanta race was won by Joey Logano who also believes that the level of aggression in NASCAR racing has gone up. The Team Penske star recalled how he was the most aggressive driver on track when he made his debut in the Cup Series. However, that is not the case anymore. The veteran race car driver does not necessarily believe that aggressive racing is a bad thing.

“Oh, it’s 180. I mean it’s completely different,” he said when asked how much racing has changed. “Now like everybody kind of doing each other here and there, it’s not a thing. You used to not be able to hit the wall at Darlington and not get the right rear tire flat. Now the cars are just tougher and it promotes more and more aggressive racing, which I think is good.”

The times truly have changed and the ones who can adapt to these changes will have a shot at winning the championship. Logano has what it takes to get the job done. After the Atlanta win, the #22 driver will have a lot of confidence for the remaining nine races.