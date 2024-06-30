Chase Briscoe Details “Main Focus” During 2024 NASCAR Season Despite Major JGR Announcement

Chase Briscoe need not worry about his future in NASCAR after the current Stewart Hass Racing driver landed one of the most prestigious seats on the Cup Series roster. The 29-year-old will be replacing Martin Truex Jr. next season at Joe Gibbs Racing. But that’s not what he is thinking about right now. The job at hand is getting the #14 Ford Mustang into the playoffs as Tony Stewart bids farewell to his racing operations at the end of this year.

Briscoe has not won a race so far this season and sits 25 points below the playoffs cut line. The next few races will be imperative not only for SHR but also for him to show JGR that they have the right man to replace Truex Jr. It seems like a tall order with only a few regular season races remaining but you can’t predict anything in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“There’s relief to know that you’re secure going forward, but to be honest, I’m not focused on JGR right now. Trying to get the #14 car in the playoffs…for me right now, that’s the main focus,” he said.

"There's relief to know that your secure going forward, but to be honest, I'm not focused on JGR right now."@ChaseBriscoe_14 happy to know where he's going for 2025, and @MartinTruex_Jr and @TyGibbs share thoughts on Briscoe joining the team. 📹: @calebbarnes_ & @MarkKristl pic.twitter.com/M8K6QOIDiF — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) June 30, 2024

Qualifying for the playoffs from an unlikely position shows a driver’s character and that’s exactly what got Briscoe to JGR. At least that’s what team owner Joe Gibbs believes is one of his best qualities.

Why did Joe Gibbs Racing choose Chase Briscoe?

Earlier, Joe Gibbs explained the reason behind choosing the #14 driver to replace Truex. Apart from character, what matters is a driver’s ability to win races. Briscoe has one Cup Series win, 11 Xfinity Series wins and two Truck Series wins. The numbers do not lie and they prove that the current SHR star has what it takes to win. He will just have to bring that form consistently at JGR.

“The most important thing we have is our people and the people that you have on your team. And so for us really here, it always starts with character. You’re always looking at what kind of a person you’re getting. But also, we have to win,” Gibbs had said.

Will Chase Briscoe be able to stand up to the high expectations of one of the biggest motorsports organizations in the world today? Only time will tell.