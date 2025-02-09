“An Absolute Treasure”: Kyle Petty Wins Over NASCAR Fandom With Touching Speech at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former NASCAR drivers Richard Petty and son Kyle Petty on the red carpet before the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

NASCAR royalty was in Charlotte on Friday night to induct the latest class of the sport’s greatest into the Hall of Fame. With icons Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, and Ralph Moody receiving the honor, former racer Kyle Petty delivered a brilliant speech that impressed the celebrity crowd and fans a lot on the starry night.

He shone light on how all three inductees have been connected throughout their journeys even without their direct knowledge. Petty started by noting how Ralph Moody started his last race in 1957 and then went on to begin Holman-Moody Racing.

His speech earned huge rounds of applause through the venue and fans on social media soon caught up with it. NASCAR posted an excerpt on its X handle to evoke further appreciation for Petty. One fan said, “@kylepetty is an absolute treasure, @NASCAR you need to embrace this.” Another added, “Wonderful explanation of NASCAR! Thank you @kylepetty”

In the mid-1960s, Robert Yates joined the team and became a renowned engine builder. He joined DiGard Motorsports in 1976 to work with Darrell Waltrip and a young Ricky Rudd. In 1981, Rudd left the team to spend his career with various outfits before ultimately ending up in Yates Racing in the year 2000.

A young Doug Yates was a part of the team at the time. Petty narrated, “The race wins that Ricky had… Doug Yates had a huge part in that. 2003, Doug Yates teams up with Jack Roush. They start Roush Yates Racing Engines. Every racing that Carl Edwards won for Roush Racing or Roush Fenway Racing.. 23 times he won races with Roush Yates’ engines.”

Petty summarized the sequence, “The point I am telling you guys this is that… Ralph Moody through Robert Yates through Ricky Rudd through Doug Yates connects to Carl Edwards. That’s the way this sport works … The past, connected to the present, builds the future. That’s what the Hall of Fame and that’s what NASCAR is all about in a lot of ways.”

Wonderful explanation of NASCAR! Thank you @kylepetty — Karen Daves (@KarenDaves94) February 8, 2025

One fan who wasn’t used to hearing such explanations from Petty expressed, “Gotta say, that’s prob the deepest and most thoughtful things I’ve ever heard Kyle Petty say. Well said.” The connections he drew up fascinated another and led them to ponder just how much history the icon has been around for.

The comment asked, “Love it! KP is a great example as well of the past connecting to the present and to the future! How much did he see/was he around for growing up with Lee and Richard, then becoming a driver himself with his own contemporaries and into the future as a broadcaster?” Petty’s address will go down as one of the best in Hall of Fame history.