“I Learned My Lesson”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ended Up on the Wrong Side of the Law

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney were recently on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and talked about the Netflix special NASCAR: Full Speed among other things. During their conversation, Dale Jr. opened up about his traffic violations and revealed the interesting encounters that he had with 4 different police officers.

Advertisement

He took a trip down memory lane to remember how he got his first speeding ticket and quipped that he had received not one, but four tickets between the ages of 16 and 18. He told Clarkson, “I had a few issues in the first two years of having my license, from 16 to 18. I got four tickets, and the funny thing about it is, is that it was four different officers who told me they all gave my dad his first ticket, so I don’t know how that is possible.”

Dale Jr.’s father Dale Earnhardt was one of the biggest names in stock car racing since its advent in the 20th century. While it is natural for anyone to be known as having interacted with the legend, Dale Jr. can’t quite put a finger on how four different officers could have given him his first ticket. However, he did have a more important lesson to take away from the tickets he got.

Advertisement

“I learned my lesson,” he affirmed. “I haven’t had any problems since then.” Dale Jr. is one of the executive producers of Full Speed. The docuseries has been very well received by drivers and fans since its premiere last month.

The instantaneous impact that Full Speed has been having on NASCAR

During the last race weekend, several drivers voiced their support for the Netflix docuseries and said that it was helping the sport generate new fans. One of the series main characters, Denny Hamlin said, “I thought it was a very good introduction for new fans. Because they also were kind of teaching you some 101 stuff, like, here’s how this works.”

Xfinity Series racer and Live Fast Motorsports co-owner B.J. McLeod compared it to the Hollywood hit Days of Thunder and mentioned that it had the best potential since the movie to attract new fans. He said, “It’s something that people should see, and I think that it was an unbelievable opportunity for NASCAR to have that on Netflix.”

The docuseries chronicled the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff run and featured others including Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Dale Jr., himself.