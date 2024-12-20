All You Need to Know About Ryan Preece’s Partnership With Mohawk for the 2025 Cup Season

It was announced in November that Ryan Preece would be piloting the No. 60 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing in 2025. It was also revealed that Kroger Racing would be sponsoring him alongside the team’s other entries for a major part of the season. The latest update to come out of Brad Keselowski’s camp is that Preece will also be sponsored by Mohawk Northeast.

Advertisement

The heavy civil contractor has been associated with the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver for more than a decade now and will appear on his Mustang for three races in 2025, the first of which will be at the Iowa Speedway on August 3. The second will be at Watkins Glen on August 10 and the final appearance will be at New Hampshire on September 21.

Preece is naturally elated that he gets to reunite with a longtime supporter. He said, “It’s so exciting to have Mohawk with RFK in 2025 to continue building the relationship we’ve had for the past 10-plus years. They’ve been supporting me since the beginning and I’m looking forward to accomplishing our goals together with their support.” So, what exactly does Mohawk do?

The company provides a variety of construction services. It specializes in heavy-duty categories such as railroads, highways, bridges, and marine construction.

It also offers a range of equipment from tug boats to cranes. Its clientele includes the United States Navy, the United States Coast Guard, Amtrak, New York DOT, and others.

Why was Preece signed by RFK Racing?

Preece hasn’t been the most exemplary driver in his time in the Cup Series. He has secured four top-5s and 16 top-10s in 187 starts. And yet, Keselowski chose him as the driver for his team’s third full-time car. He reasoned the call by stating that Preece just hasn’t been in the right environment to showcase his talents.

It is not a secret that the professional atmosphere at Stewart-Haas Racing grew to toxic levels towards the end of the 2024 season. Preece wasn’t even included in the postseason tribute video. Perhaps a change in teams is exactly what he needed to rebuild himself. He has got that chance now.

It is up to him to make use of this opportunity and prove that Keselowski did not make the wrong decision. The 34-year-old will be further boosted in morality courtesy of the partnership with Mohawk. All that’s left to do now is practice hard and wait for the green flag to fly at Daytona.