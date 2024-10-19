mobile app bar

Are NASCAR Drivers Paid Extra for Testing?

Neha Dwivedi
Published

MADISON, IL – JUNE 01: Christopher Bell ( 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT Toyota) is shown with his car before qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by Ticketsmarter on June 01, 2024, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire)

Whenever NASCAR introduces changes to tracks, tires, or the Next Gen cars, they often enlist a handful of drivers to conduct pre-race testing. These tests can give drivers an early advantage, familiarizing them with the modifications ahead of their competitors. But does this additional track time come with extra pay?

A Joe Gibbs Racing insider addressed this query in one of the YouTube shorts posted by the team, stating, “Not extra! That’s part of their job that’s part of their salary.”

He elaborated that since the onset of COVID-19, the live testing at tracks has been drastically reduced to just 20 minutes — much less than in previous years. Drivers participating in these tests view the extra laps not as a chore, but as a strategic advantage, allowing them to acquaint themselves with new track conditions, tire behaviors, or changes in vehicle setup.

He continued, “It really helps prepare them for the track. We also do tire testing on occasion for Good Year and generally, there’s one sometimes two drivers from each manufacturer… So, usually, any opportunity to drive the car live on a racetrack the drivers are anxious to do because it makes them better on Sunday.”

With the advent of the Next Gen cars, NASCAR has encountered a particular challenge: optimizing performance on short tracks, whereas racing on intermediate tracks has arguably reached its pinnacle.

In response, NASCAR has explored multiple strategies, adjusting the car’s aerodynamic features among other tweaks. Heading into 2024, a fresh set of modifications is on the table to enhance competition across various track types.

Yet, despite various attempts, no significant breakthrough was evident until April 2024, revealing that mere tweaks to aerodynamics wouldn’t suffice as a quick fix. Many drivers including Denny Hamlin and veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. have been vocal about boosting engine horsepower, though NASCAR officials are steadfast in keeping power levels consistent.

This has turned the spotlight onto Goodyear, NASCAR’s tire supplier, challenging them to conjure up some enhancements for short-track racing. In response, Goodyear introduced “option tires” at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this year, which improved the Next Gen cars’s performance on short tracks to some extent. It hasn’t been consistent though.

It will be fascinating to see if additional changes by NASCAR inject more thrills into the races and elevate the overall competition.

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

