“Oh My God, This Again?”: Kyle Busch Anticipated the Worst Spinning Through the Infield During the NASCAR Kansas Race Last Sunday

Kyle Busch hoped to get at least a top-10 finish at the Kansas Speedway last Sunday. But a wreck in the final stage caused him to spin, and he ended up in 21st place after a ton of hard work. The culprits behind the accident were a mix of drivers, young and old, at whom Busch was incredibly angry, yelling expletives on the team radio.

He explained the reason behind his strong emotion to Denny Hamlin on Actions Detrimental. Back in 2015, Busch crashed into the interior wall of the Daytona International Speedway and broke his feet. The injuries sidelined him for a major part of the season before he got to his car and won the championship that same year.

He did keep it off the wall, though. Here’s what sent Kyle Busch for a big slide in Kansas: pic.twitter.com/xT7gX45YaQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 11, 2025

During the spin at Kansas, his mind traveled back in time to remind him of this accident. He told Hamlin, “I had PTSD of the Daytona crash. I was headed into the inside wall, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this again? Like, please rudder.” He had then downshifted to second gear and slowed the car down before the motor stalled on the grass.

Fortunately, the sequence ended before he could crash into the interior wall again. He ripped into Ross Chastain, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, and the young drivers who forced it four-wide. “They’re all f***ing clowns! Every single one of them,” he said on the radio. Back in the studio, though, he blamed the Next Gen car as well.

Does NASCAR want drivers to run each other over?

Busch was not fond of the fact that his fellow drivers tried moving four-wide by each other. He expressed the belief that they thought it could be done because they are all too dependent on the composite bodies of their cars. “It’s the composite bodies, that’s what it is,” he said.

Busch continued, “Everybody just runs into everybody and runs over everybody and hits everybody, hits the wall because we all just bank on the fact that the body’s just gonna pop back out and we’re going to be fine. These clowns would not have any clue how to drive a steel-bodied car. You touch the wall, and it plows. Put ’em back in the Gen 4 cars.”

Hamlin intervened at these words and reminded him that NASCAR intentionally wants the drivers to make contact with each other. Busch laughed and agreed. As is his nature, Rowdy’s mindset about the incident and the causes for it hasn’t changed much after the race. That leaves a number of drivers who need to watch their backs at North Wilkesboro this weekend.