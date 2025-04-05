“As a Father Myself…”: Brad Keselowski’s Incredible Gesture Evokes Touching Reactions from NASCAR Fans

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Brad Keselowski heads into this weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway with a spring in his step. The #6 Ford Mustang driver and co-owner of the RFK Racing team, Keselowski claimed the checkered flag at the venue last year, bagging his first trip to victory lane since the 2021 GEICO 500.

Advertisement

The Michigan native’s uplifted spirits are not only due to a chance to race on ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame,’ but also due to him sharing his joy before the race with young fans of the sport. Keselowski visited the McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, ahead of the upcoming event to share the joy with several children receiving treatment at the facility.

The 41-year-old was dressed in his green Castrol-sponsored firesuit as he visited the facility armed with die-casts while signing autographs for the kids. This heartwarming gesture earned the veteran driver a flurry of reactions online.

“As a father myself, visiting these brave kids hits home in a powerful way. Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them,” he summed up the experience.

“This is why I am a fan of BK. He is more than just a race car driver and owner. He is the MAN,” wrote one follower while mentioning why he backs the RFK Racing driver and co-owner in the sport.

“Awe, @keselowski, You have a Heart of Gold, You’re Truly Amazing! Love this so much!” exclaimed another as Keselowski posed for a picture with the kids. “Awwwww…that’s nice BK. I’m sure you helped brighten their day!!!” wrote yet another, claiming how the #6 driver’s actions helped them pick their mood up during the day.

Spreading joy ❤️ Today, @keselowski made a stop at McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, SC to spend some time with the kids ahead of this weekend’s Darlington race. pic.twitter.com/K1RpAV0BSz — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) April 3, 2025

“@keselowski sure is a superhero for these kids! Great move by @RFKracing,” chimed in another person while appreciating RFK Racing’s efforts. It now remains to be seen if the fans’ good wishes help Keselowski take the checkered flag in P1 once again at Darlington this Sunday.

Looking back at the #6 crew’s performance at the track, Brad Keselowski has been running well at the ‘Lady in Black’ and could genuinely be one of the frontrunners as racing gets underway. With seven races without a top 10 finish in 2025 so far, this is the longest he has gone without a top 10 in a season since 2011.

The Goodyear 400 is set to go live this Sunday, April 6, 2025. Fans can watch the live broadcast of the event on FS1 (Fox Sports) as well as PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Green flag drops at 3:00 pm ET.