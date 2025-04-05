mobile app bar

“As a Father Myself…”: Brad Keselowski’s Incredible Gesture Evokes Touching Reactions from NASCAR Fans

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Brad Keselowski heads into this weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway with a spring in his step. The #6 Ford Mustang driver and co-owner of the RFK Racing team, Keselowski claimed the checkered flag at the venue last year, bagging his first trip to victory lane since the 2021 GEICO 500.

The Michigan native’s uplifted spirits are not only due to a chance to race on ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame,’ but also due to him sharing his joy before the race with young fans of the sport. Keselowski visited the McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, ahead of the upcoming event to share the joy with several children receiving treatment at the facility.

The 41-year-old was dressed in his green Castrol-sponsored firesuit as he visited the facility armed with die-casts while signing autographs for the kids. This heartwarming gesture earned the veteran driver a flurry of reactions online.

“As a father myself, visiting these brave kids hits home in a powerful way. Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them,” he summed up the experience.

“This is why I am a fan of BK. He is more than just a race car driver and owner. He is the MAN,” wrote one follower while mentioning why he backs the RFK Racing driver and co-owner in the sport.

“Awe, @keselowski, You have a Heart of Gold, You’re Truly Amazing! Love this so much!” exclaimed another as Keselowski posed for a picture with the kids. “Awwwww…that’s nice BK. I’m sure you helped brighten their day!!!” wrote yet another, claiming how the #6 driver’s actions helped them pick their mood up during the day.

@keselowski sure is a superhero for these kids! Great move by @RFKracing,” chimed in another person while appreciating RFK Racing’s efforts. It now remains to be seen if the fans’ good wishes help Keselowski take the checkered flag in P1 once again at Darlington this Sunday.

Looking back at the #6 crew’s performance at the track, Brad Keselowski has been running well at the ‘Lady in Black’ and could genuinely be one of the frontrunners as racing gets underway. With seven races without a top 10 finish in 2025 so far, this is the longest he has gone without a top 10 in a season since 2011.

The Goodyear 400 is set to go live this Sunday, April 6, 2025. Fans can watch the live broadcast of the event on FS1 (Fox Sports) as well as PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Green flag drops at 3:00 pm ET.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these