Kyle Larson Aiming to “Get One Step Closer” to Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty’s NASCAR Legacies

So far in his NASCAR Cup career, Kyle Larson has 23 wins to his name and a championship. He is currently in contention for another title, and at only 31 years of age, and driving for arguably the best organization in the sport, Larson is almost certain to extend his already impressive legacy. But how does he view his own legacy?

How would winning a second Cup title affect it? Or is he even the kind of driver who has certain milestones in his head about a particular number of wins and titles that he wants to achieve in his career?

These were some of the things that Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports posed in front of Larson.

Kyle Larson wants to get one step closer to Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty

When asked about what winning this year’s Cup title, his second, would do for his legacy and his career, Kyle Larson kept it modest. He claimed he never even thought of winning one, and now since he is on course of winning his second, he doesn’t have an opinion on it.

“I’m happy to have one. For sure I want more. But I don’t know how winning two changes anything at this point. Later on down the road, for sure it does. But I don’t really have an opinion,” he claimed.

As for if he has a number in his head about a certain milestone he wants to cross with wins or championships, Larson answered quite simply. “If you win a second one, that’s one step closer to [the Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt record of] seven or eight,” he said.

“I think that’s everybody’s goal is to surpass them. But in this day and age, I think that’d be very difficult. But I’d love to get one step closer.”

Larson is regarded as the best of his generation by many

Many times, many legends have regarded Kyle Larson as the best talent of his generation. Former drivers like Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, and more have showered high praise on Yung Money. And the man from Elk Grove has of course backed it up, and he continues to back it up.

Consider the week before when Larson first won the High Limit Series championship, then went to his INDY 500 Rookie Orientation Test and passed it swiftly, and then capped it all off with a win in Las Vegas to book his place in the final 4 in Phoenix.

Without a doubt, Larson is a generational talent, and it won’t be a stretch to claim that we’re all seeing an all-time great legacy in the making right before our eyes.