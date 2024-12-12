NASCAR One Step Closer to Realizing Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Idea for International Expansion

Feb 13, 2011; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr (right) and teammate Jeff Gordon pose for photos after qualifying first and second in qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2022, the idea of incorporating international tracks into the NASCAR Cup schedule seemed like a pie-in-the-sky vision. However, NASCAR’s successful venture with the Chicago Street Race in 2023 turned that dream into a stepping stone for further expansion. Within two years, NASCAR announced the inclusion of the Mexico City racetrack, checking a big milestone in the sport’s global outreach.

The momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down, as NASCAR officials are actively considering the insights of veterans and current drivers to shape their future strategy. Following the Chicago Street Race in 2023, Dale Earnhardt Jr. championed the idea of expanding internationally, particularly into the Canadian market.

He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I love the idea of going to Canada in any way, whether it’s Montreal or anything right? To get in front of our fans up there across the border.”

Echoing similar sentiments, just a week after Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s remarks, Jeff Gordon shared his perspective on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio ahead of the release of the 2024 Cup Series schedule.

Gordon stated, “I would love to see us be international… I think there’s a lot of fans in Canada, think there’s a lot of fans in Mexico and South America that we are not tapping into that I think would grow the sport and put a lot more eyeballs on it.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez has been waving the flag for NASCAR to broaden its horizons even further, advocating for the inclusion of Brazil in the sport’s itinerary.

It now appears that NASCAR is taking these suggestions to heart. NASCAR President Steve Phelps, in a conversation with Jeff Gluck, hinted at exciting prospects for the sport’s global reach. He remarked,

“We’re going to continue to have schedule innovation, so I’m just going to park that over there. I do think there are some real opportunities for us internationally that I think we (are) kind of just scratching the surface on. I’m excited about what that could mean for us as you look years down the line.”

With the groundwork being laid and voices of influence championing international expansion, NASCAR seems poised to take bold steps toward a truly global presence.

Phelps is optimistic about the upcoming Mexico City race and its potential impact

The NASCAR president recently expressed his satisfaction with a season that delivered thrilling moments, including some of the closest finishes in the sport’s history. It was also because it drove a required boost in viewership ratings. Building on this momentum, he anticipates even greater achievements in the coming year.

With the first international race in Mexico City on the horizon, Phelps is confident it will draw fresh audiences, generate strong television ratings, and pave the way for continued growth. Looking ahead, he plans to maintain this forward-thinking approach into 2026 and beyond.

As discussions about Canada and Brazil gain traction, it will be fascinating to see which international destination takes the spotlight in the 2026 season, further expanding NASCAR’s global footprint.