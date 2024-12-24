Back When a Young Kyle Larson Tried to Explain His ‘Instinctive’ Talent in Different Types of Cars

Kyle Larson has earned a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most adaptable drivers, mirroring the legendary versatility of Tony Stewart. Both have shown an uncanny ability to master any vehicle they race. In a 2015 interview on ‘3 Wide Life,’ Larson attributed his swift adaptation to various racing formats to his instincts and diverse racing experiences earlier in his career.

He explained, “I don’t know if I can pinpoint a certain feel. I just think me running so many different types of cars in 2011 and 12 helped really helped me become versatile and figure out things and situations really quick. I guess midgets, sprint cars, and silver crowns, they all kind of drive similar. But then, when you come to the stock car stuff it’s a lot different.”

Larson continued, revealing the intuitive nature of his skill: “You can take a certain feel but that feel might not be right, but I don’t know I think just racing a lot of different stuff helped me adapt quick to what I’m in now. So, don’t know exactly the right or the certain feel but I’m sure I got just instinct I guess.”

Larson started his racing career at the age of seven, steering outlaw karts, and went on to claim victories on numerous dirt tracks, including prestigious events like the Chili Bowl, Kings Royal, Prairie Dirt Classic, and the Knoxville Nationals. His talent extended to Sprint cars, where he notched his first win at Placerville Speedway.

His versatility shone brightly at the 2011 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, where he etched his name in history as only the second driver to clinch victories in all three types of USAC cars in one evening.

Behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports car, Larson continued to dominate across various other circuits as well. In 2012, he won six USAC National Midget races, including the Turkey Night Grand Prix. Transitioning to NASCAR, in the 2024 season alone, he celebrated six victories, contributing to a total of 29 Cup Series wins over 12 years.

Furthermore, his NASCAR career includes winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup championship, winning the NASCAR All-Star Races in 2019, 2021, and 2023, as well as victories in iconic races like the Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400.

In 2024, Larson also expanded his racing repertoire by making his debut at the Indy500, marking his first stint into double duty—competing in both the IndyCar and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Although inclement weather drenched his plans to start at Charlotte, Larson showcased his abilities at Indianapolis, leading several laps in the open-wheel car.

Despite a promising run, a speeding penalty on the pit lane relegated him to an 18th-place finish, yet his impressive performance earned him the title of the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Beyond his NASCAR commitments, Larson has also ventured into grassroots race promotions, co-founding the High Limit Racing series with Brad Sweet. The initiative finds him racing mid-week, actively participating in events that incite his competitive spirit.