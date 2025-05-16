“He’s Not One of My Favorites But…”: NASCAR Fans Shoot Down Kyle Larson ‘Boring’ Narrative, Support Kenny Wallace’s Take

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) looks out on the track Thursday, May 15, 2025, during a practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The narratives around Kyle Larson’s Kansas win last Sunday involved everything from total domination to NASCAR being plain boring. Larson going through the race largely unchallenged was a sore and sticking point for many. However, Kenny Wallace is one person who usually sees the positive side of things, and he did so here, too.

The 61-year-old former driver discussed a key issue on a recent episode of Coffee with Kenny. He talked about whether Larson is making NASCAR boring. He felt that it had more to do with a person changing the entire sport.

Wallace drew instances of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty — all of whom transformed the game they played. Being a competitor himself, Wallace said, “I think it’s fantastic. I admire greatness.” But he was in no mood to criticize the entire sport either.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native felt that the old saying “don’t blame the player, blame the game” didn’t apply here. Wallace had a simple takeaway for all the fans, saying, “Witness greatness and understand that he’s going to make it a little boring. ‘Cause he is that much better than all the other drivers. It’s like God gave him a gift; he’s so in control.”

How in control, you ask? According to a recent tweet by NASCAR Insights, Kyle Larson is fifth for most laps led through the first 12 races of the season since 2000, with 817 in 2025. With such an overwhelming superiority, the fans understood and aligned with the argument that Wallace established.

There can be many reasons why Larson is on a roll right now, including how his goldfish memory allows him to move on from setbacks swiftly. As one person put it, “Seeing excellence on display is never boring.”

Another fan echoed why the best athletes putting on a display is an inherent part of any sport. They commented, “It’s neither his fault nor the 5 team’s fault that everyone who seemed capable of challenging him took themselves out of it one way or another. The 5 bunch executed all around. He’s not one of my favorites, but he’s the best, and part of sports is seeing the best show why they are.”

It is also important to realize that people who are ahead of their sport don’t come about often. One fan pointed to this and wrote, “Some people just dominate. Kyle is a generational talent, and about every 10 years, one shows up.”

For now, Kyle Larson looks to be in prime position to capture his second Cup Series championship, one that has eluded him for the last four years.