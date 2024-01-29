“Be Better Bro”: Bubba Wallace Puts Hater in Place After Social Media Criticism

Every NASCAR race is a test of speed and endurance. However, the endurance factor spikes up significantly in 24-hour events, such as the 24 Hours of Daytona, better known as the Rolex 24 at Daytona, just as it did for 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace. The Alabama native was thrilled to take part in the Michelin Pilot Challenge season opener at Daytona. And it is out of that utter thrill that he had posted a few shots of the cars throttling at full speed. But a fan committed a bit of a nuisance that had the #23 driver snap back.

The fan wrote, “Bro posted every car but his own ‍♂️” Wallace wasn’t ready to let this slide. He responded by saying, “How the hell am I gonna take a pic of my own car when I’m driving? And how am I gonna take a pic of my teammates when we ain’t even in this damn race?!! Be better bro”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1751782023541194975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was two other Toyota drivers besides Wallace who had competed in the prestigious event: Corey Heim and John Hunter Nemechek. Driving modified GR GT4 Supras for Smooge Racing, the team battled with issues from a wheel failure during the opening laps of the race and bounced back from the slump to finish 13th overall.

Bubba Wallace let’s slip the reason behind his IMSA attempt

Moments before the race, Wallace revealed why he had even considered competing in the 24 hours of Daytona. He said in an interview, “If you go and look at my road course resume, nothing really to brag about. A couple good finishes here and there, but I found the thing that was most consistent with me was my race craft.”

Determined to upgrade his road course-racing skills, Wallace decided to text the Toyota leadership, seeking help. All he wanted was to get his repertoire better at street courses. “So I fired off a text to the Toyota leadership saying I need help. Whatever we can do to help my career get better on road courses, I need it,” he added.

This deal came about in the offseason and as soon as it did, Wallace was ready for it. But little did he know that he would have to deal with so much. The car that Wallace needed to drive has a 450-horsepower twin-turbo engine, with anti-lock brakes and traction control; something that’s poles apart from the usual NASCAR stock cars.

“Figuring out everything, I’ve never felt more out of place. Just from the firesuit, the boot cut versus tucked in,” Wallace chuckled nervously.

But despite it all, it did seem like he had a lot of fun.