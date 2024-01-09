What Is Kyle Larson’s Favorite Sport? Why Does He Not Like Baseball and Football?

Every NASCAR fan is aware of Kyle Larson’s love for racing. But not many know about his favorite sport outside of the race track. The question was put in front of him and Larson picked two sports, backing his choices with a sensible explanation.

One of the sports that the 2021 Cup Series champion picked was hockey. He said, “I like going and sitting as close as I can to the action. Hockey was cool because, I mean, dude… the puck is flying so fast you can’t even hardly keep up with it and those guys are, you know, zipping up and down the rink like it’s nothing.”

As a race car driver, Larson appeared to be inclined to watch any high-speed sport that lets him watch the players from proximity. His second choice of a favorite sport was the NBA. He added, “I would say hockey and basketball are probably the two most, you know, fun to watch live.”

Though Larson gave some thought to the likes of baseball and football, he decided to go against them for some very particular reasons.

Kyle Larson snubs baseball and football from favorites list

Though the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned that he liked going to baseball games for the calmness they had and enjoying a conversation or two, he was wary of the boredom he endures at times.

He said, “I like going to watch a baseball game because it’s calm and you can have conversation and stuff. But, you know, it can get a little boring. Even football, like, you’re so far away from the action. It’s kind of hard to get that wrapped up in it.”

It was rather clear from Larson’s answers that edgy speed and action are his cup of tea. Unsurprisingly, that is exactly what car racing provides him. He once said, “I love racing so much. It’s just a drug, and I don’t think about the negative things.”

If there’s one thing that the Cup Series star loves more than racing in NASCAR, it is racing sprint cars in the dirt tracks.