NASCAR Texas Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make During the Wurth 400 This Sunday

NASCAR heads to its fourth intermediate track of the season this weekend — Texas Motor Speedway — for the Würth 400. While many drivers like Denny Hamlin will welcome the breather that intermediate tracks provide, the race also brings with it one of the largest payouts in Texas racing history.

Bob Pockrass reported on X that the total purse for the Cup Series event stands at $11,055,250, which includes earnings for finishing positions, year-end points allocations, contingency bonuses, and more. For comparison, the 2024 edition of the same race around the same time offered $9,397,736.

The weekend will also see action in the Xfinity and Truck Series, with their respective purses set at $1,651,939 and $782,900 — up slightly from last year’s $1,541,418 and down from $794,039, respectively.

In the last few years, the higher purse at Texas stood out among other races due to the 2004 Ferko lawsuit settlement, which required a stronger financial commitment when Texas secured a second Cup date. This year, however, the payout for the NASCAR race is more in line with what other tracks on the schedule offer.

Drivers to look out for at Texas Motor Speedway

Last year, Chase Elliott ended his winless streak at Texas, securing his first victory since 2022 after a playoff-less 2023 season. This season, Elliott returns to a track where he holds an average finish of 12.2 across 14 career starts, including three top-fives and seven top-10s.

Currently, the #9 HMS driver stands P4 in the standings, trailing 72 points behind his teammate, William Byron.

Tyler Reddick and William Byron also stand out based on past performances, with average finishes of 9.3 and 11.2, respectively, and one win each at Texas. Hence, they might be the drivers fans may want to look out for. Given that Byron is already at the top of the driver standings table, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him win his second race of the season at Texas.

It could be a revival chance for Kyle Busch as well, who also holds an average finish of 12.2 on the track in 34 races. He has bagged four wins previously on the track, with 14 top-fives and 19 top-10s. That’s why many fans may be especially hopeful for another Kyle Busch win at Texas.