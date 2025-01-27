“Been 7 Years Since They Had Some Real Talent”: Josh Berry Hyped Up By Fans to Bring Glory Days Back to Woods Brothers Racing

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry looks on during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

After transitioning from an illustrious 13-year Late Model career with over 100 wins, Josh Berry stepped up to the Cup Series last year, filling the shoes of the legendary Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. This year, as SHR has halted its NASCAR operations, Berry seized the opportunity to race for Wood Brothers Racing, aligning his new chapter with the team’s diamond anniversary.

Advertisement

Fans are buzzing with excitement over Berry’s new role, showering him with support in the comments on NASCAR’s latest social media update. The official X handle of NASCAR shared a picture of Berry, captioned, “The past. The present. The future. This season, we celebrate @woodbrothers21 ‘s diamond anniversary.”

One enthusiast expressed their optimism, remarking, “Josh Berry and the Wood Brothers are a winning combination, can’t wait to see Josh pick up his first win this year.” Another chimed in, “I like this. Harrison was ok but needs to refine his craft a little. Josh is going to run top 15 regularly.”

A supporter highlighted the potential benefits for Wood Brothers Racing, stating, “Been 7 years since they had some real talent in the car. This will be a good season for them I believe.”

The past. The present. The future. This season, we celebrate @woodbrothers21's diamond anniversary. pic.twitter.com/3Yosd7SzHf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 24, 2025

While Harrison Burton secured the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing last season, his overall performance was often seen as lackluster. Many hold a hopeful view of Berry’s prospects with the team, given his track record of performing beyond the capabilities of his equipment. Fans are keen to see Berry replicate the competitive edge that Ryan Blaney brought to Wood Brothers in 2016 and 2017 before he transitioned to Team Penske.

In the 2024 season, Berry finished two top-5 finishes and four top-10s, ending the season ranked P27 with an average finish of 22.7. Despite this, he exhibited bursts of speed, notably finishing third at Darlington and delivering a memorable performance at the spring race in Richmond. However, consistent results eluded him throughout the season.

Speed was not the primary hurdle for Berry; instead, his season was marred by an inordinate number of DNFs. Josh Berry’s campaign was disrupted by 10 premature retirements, including a notable incident in Kansas where flat tires precipitated one of his DNFs.

Berry reflects on his dynamic NASCAR journey

Berry, whose NASCAR Cup Racing tenure has seen him behind the wheel for top teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, Spire Motorsports, and Stewart-Haas Racing, not to mention his time with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, possesses a rich list of team experiences.

Discussing how this diversity has groomed him for the challenges ahead, Berry shared, “I think my career is so unique because I feel like it’s tied to Dale, now it’s tied to Tony and Kevin and even Chase Elliott, Mr. Hendrick. It’s so unique and that’s probably what I’m most proud about. Because throughout all this, I feel every one of those guys have advocated for me and that means more than anything.”

He continued, “That really makes me feel really proud that when I was a part of their program; that I did a good job and was respectful and a leader and a part of a program that they would go out and publicly at times advocate for me, that I wouldn’t let them down. That’s really cool. And it honestly means a lot. It’s definitely been a big, big aid to me going forward.”

As Berry steps into a new season with Wood Brothers Racing, equipped with a new crew chief and team dynamics, the racing community eagerly anticipates whether he can channel this vast experience into wins, reminiscent of the team’s last celebrated win at Daytona during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race last year.