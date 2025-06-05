“Put the Number in the Right Spot”: NASCAR Fans Double Down as Mark Martin Discusses Next Gen Car Changes

Amid growing discourse around the performance limitations of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, the clamor for meaningful upgrades, particularly an increase in horsepower, continues to gain momentum.

Now, racing legend Mark Martin has added his voice to the mix, endorsing suggestions from fans eager to see the series recapture some of its former mechanical grit.

After a NASCAR fan took to X to post images of earlier-generation cars, reminiscing about the days when the sport ran “real racecars,” another user followed up, proposing, “Gen 7 without the underbody and more power still would be a badass racecar.” Martin reshared the remark, offering a simple endorsement: “I like your idea.”

The exchange opened the floodgates for several fans to chime in with additional proposals to revive the spirit of stock car racing. One commented, “You’re not wrong. Maybe smaller wheels and brakes too?”

Another took a jab at the current aesthetic, urging NASCAR to work on the same, saying, “And put the number in the right spot. I know they probably won’t put the old wheels back on it but I can dream.”

Some went a step further, calling for a return to engineering freedom. “To go along with that, allow teams some flexibility with suspension setups,” one fan wrote.

Another fired off a bold proposition: “Or we could completely come up with a new design, make it faster and better, with 1000 hp…? Something to rival the CART days!”

I like your idea https://t.co/8KefMv6mFH — Mark Martin (@markmartin) June 4, 2025

But therein lies the parity-paradox. Pursuing competitive balance, NASCAR has enforced strict limitations on the sourcing and usage of parts, mandating components only from authorized vendors. That level of standardization places a heavy burden on crew chiefs, who must navigate razor-thin margins while ensuring the car complies with meticulous inspection protocols.

Failing to use the exact equipment, or failing to apply it precisely, can quickly land a team in hot water, often triggering multiple inspection failures before a race even begins.

On the drivers’ end, adaptation remains a work in progress. The Next Gen car, with its spec framework and sports car-style design, dubbed by some as a “plug-and-play” model, was introduced to streamline competition. But instead, it has drawn more criticism than acclaim.

Though safer than its Gen-6 predecessor, the new car continues to be dogged by concerns over speed and horsepower. As officials deliberate on whether to increase output, Josh Berry has called for a decisive move, urging NASCAR to go all in, insisting any boost in HP must be substantial enough for drivers to feel a tangible difference behind the wheel.