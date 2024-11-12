“Best Thing That Happened to NASCAR” Leigh Diffey Thanks Fans After Incredible Season

Leigh Diffey ended up as one of the biggest winners of the 2024 Cup Series season. The Australian-American commentator landed on NASCAR shores after the Summer Olympics and was the voice behind less than half of the season.

But the impact that he created in what little time he had has resonated well across the fandom. He recently put up a note of thanks on X in response to all the appreciation.

The 53-year-old wrote, “While social media can be a toxic space at times, I would to say thank you. Thank u to those of u who took the time to write a positive message about me being part of the @nascar broadcast team this year.”

He went on to pat the backs of his team at NASCAR on NBC. He’d camped up with his fellows Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton amongst others in the booth.

His message was met with a warm and positive response from the fandom. A note of gratitude came from an unofficial fan account of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs, “Best thing that happened to NASCAR media this season was adding you. Just my opinion.” It is no less than a certainty that there are hordes of fans who would agree with this opinion.

Another comment read, “You killed it. We knew you would #NASCAR got a good one.” Diffey was previously associated with the IndyCar Series. A fan who’d fallen in admiration with his work in the open-wheel racing venue wrote, “You were FANTASTIC, Leigh! I’m going to miss you on the IndyCar broadcasts, but will be looking forward to NBC’s NASCAR coverage!”

The expectations for 2025 are already high due to the chemistry that he has found with fans. The research he does, the way he calls races, and the emotions that he evokes all have struck the perfect chords. One fan quipped, “Thank you, Leigh! You’re amazing in the booth. You bring some great energy to the team. Can’t wait for another amazing year of racing in 25!”

Countless other responses along the same lines filled Diffey’s comment box. The fan enthusiasm throughout the season presents a stark difference between the impacts of Fox Sports and NBC Sports. Some fans, including veteran driver Denny Hamlin, have even called for Diffey to announce all 36 races in the season. He has proven plenty that he is more than capable of the job.

It remains to be seen if an arrangement of the sort can be made with the new media deal on the near horizon. Regardless, it is also a huge positive that Diffey had as much fun in the booth as fans had listening to him. He revealed in a recent interview that announcing Harrison Burton’s surprise victory in Daytona was his favorite moment in the season.