“Big Things Are Ahead”: Fans Lap up 3X Cars Tour Champion After Launch of New Race Team

The racing world will have a new team on its grounds in 2025. Three-time CARS Late Model Stock Tour Champion Bobby McCarty announced on Tuesday that he will be starting an outfit by the name of McCarty Motorsports next year.

He did not explicitly mention in which series he will run entries but the CARS Tour is an obvious destination considering his illustrious career in it.

McCarty currently drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for R&S Race Cars. The 32-year-old’s journey to this stage of the game wasn’t an easy one. He competed full-time in the CARS Tour for the first time in 2018 under the banner of Nelson Motorsports.

He made a quick mark by winning his very first race. By the end of the season’s seventh event, he won three more races and won the championship.

I’m thrilled to announce the launch of my own team, McCarty Motorsports! After years of hard work and dedication in the racing world, it’s time to take the next step and build something from the ground up. This has been a dream of mine, and I can’t wait to hit the track with a… pic.twitter.com/fxAdK0bXLZ — Bobby McCarty (@BobbyMac_6) October 22, 2024

He kept the form flowing in 2019 and won his second straight championship by beating Josh Berry in the final race at the South Boston Speedway. His final title in the division came in 2021 when he held off Kaden Honeycutt in the finale once again. Despite these achievements, he hasn’t gained a lot of luck on the NASCAR front.

He has a single Xfinity Series appearance, at Bristol in 2022. He drove for JD Motorsports and finished 31st. McCarty had only recently announced that he would be quitting the R&S Race Cars team at the end of the season. With questions on his future rising, he has cleared them all with the announcement of the formation of McCarty Motorsports.

Fans love McCarty’s venture into team ownership

He wrote on X, “Big things are ahead as we prepare for the 2025 season, and I’m beyond excited for what’s to come. Stay tuned for more updates – we’re just getting started!” His words prove that his time behind the wheel is far from over.

He finished the 2024 season in ninth place with a single win. He was 150 points behind the leader and champion Brenden Queen but had started three races less.

One fan wrote, “Very happy for you! I have no doubt you will be successful and win races! Congrats!” Another quipped, “Hell yeah!!! Can’t wait to see it :)” Although he might not have the numbers that Kyle Larson or Denny Hamlin do behind his back, the supporters that he does have are of the best kind. One of them said, “Best of luck Bobby!! We will be rooting for you.”

The racing community will be hoping that McCarty ends up being successful as a team owner. He will need all the morale support available for it is the likes of JR Motorsports and Kevin Harvick Incorporated that he will be fighting against.