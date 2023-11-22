“Help Him Keep His Dream Alive”: NASCAR Crew Chief Rodney Childers Urges Fans to Help Racer in Despair

HomeSearch

|Published November 22, 2023

Apr 30, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (right) talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers (left) during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his years as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series for Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers has gained a massive following in his own right. Surely, he can spot great talent across racing disciplines as well.

Recently, the soon-to-be Josh Berry’s crew chief shared a post on social media, highlighting how a racecar driver named Bobby McCarty required urgent help from the overall NASCAR community so he could continue his racing career.

Childers said, “Hate to see this… Bobby is a hell of a racer and definitely deserves to keep racing. Hopefully, someone out there can help him keep his dream alive!”

The iconic crew chief believed that McCarty was an incredible racing driver and he deserved to continue what he does best which is racing. Interestingly, McCarty is a three-time CARS Tour Champion for the Late Model Stock division, winning the titles in 2018, 2019 & 2021.

Bobby McCarty urges NASCAR Community to help save his career

The statement posted over social media by Bobby McCarty stated, “I’m not usually one to post stuff like this on here but desperate times call for desperate measures. Everyone knows racing is expensive and I’ve been very fortunate to have great partners throughout the years to keep it going.”

“At the end of this past season, I lost a major partner and if I don’t find any, unfortunately, my career will be over. I’m a mechanic at a small mom-and-pop shop so there is no backup plan for me. If you would please share this to help get the word out that I am needing help. I have a lot of years left in me and I know next year we can compete for a another championship.”

McCarty’s main problem is the fact that he lost a major partner and everyone is aware that racing requires deep pockets, and if someone within the community is aware of somebody to get him a deal for the foreseeable future it would be of great help.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

