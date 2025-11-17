Brad Keselowski Could Go IMSA Sports Car Racing With RFK Based on Ford’s 2027 Plans

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Brad Keselowski may have claimed his lone NASCAR Cup Series title back in 2012 behind the wheel of a Dodge for Team Penske, but his bond with Ford has only deepened since taking co-ownership of RFK Racing. Under his stewardship, the team’s long-term alliance with Ford has evolved into something much greater.

Now, Keselowski has his sights set on bringing RFK back to its roots by fielding Ford’s upcoming LMDh prototype in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class, with hopes of joining the global Hypercar ranks by 2027.

Jack Roush’s operation once reigned supreme in IMSA GT and Trans-Am through the 1980s and ’90s. Starting in 1981 alongside Zakspeed, Roush Racing grew into one of the best teams on its own, dominating the IMSA GTO/GTS category at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The team’s Ford Mustangs became nearly untouchable, collecting ten straight GTO/GTS class wins from 1985 through 1995, skipping only 1994. Across IMSA GT and SCCA Trans-Am, Roush amassed 24 national titles and 12 manufacturers’ championships for Ford before shifting its full focus to NASCAR, where it became one of the sport’s recognizable teams.

Keselowski now wants to reignite that legacy. Speaking to the media during the Phoenix weekend, the 2012 Cup champion revealed his ambition to helm Ford’s Hypercar program once the new prototype hits the track.

“Ford is building a Hypercar for 2027 that is going to compete at Le Mans, and maybe the United States. And if it competes in the United States, I’d like to own that team,” he said.

However, this isn’t a spur-of-the-moment idea, but rather a well-thought-through one. Keselowski had hinted as early as 2023, just two seasons into his role as driver-owner, that expanding RFK’s footprint beyond NASCAR was on his radar.

His leadership has already modernized the organization, introducing avant-garde data systems and engineering collaborations to close the gap with top-tier competitors. Adding an IMSA branch under the RFK banner would be the next logical step, aligning with Ford’s own global endurance racing ambitions.

For now, though, Keselowski’s attention remains fixed on returning RFK Racing to form in NASCAR. The 2025 campaign proved grueling, with neither Keselowski nor teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece reaching the playoffs. Still, they are optimistic about the upcoming season. The team has regrouped and is already laying groundwork for a stronger 2026 push.

Roush once turned a garage-built operation into an empire spanning continents. Now, his successor seems committed to following that same blueprint, one that doesn’t stop at the checkered flag but reaches all the way to Le Mans.