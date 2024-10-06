"I Wish That I Felt...": Denny Hamlin Rues Next Gen Car Impact On Racing At Talladega

Being able to garner good results at superspeedway races has become a matter of sheer luck in recent times. Not many drivers feel like they can control the outcome of their efforts on plate racing tracks and Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin is one of them. Headed to Talladega for the second race of the Round of 12, he opened up on how the Next Gen has changed racing’s core values.

He responded to a question in his pre-race interview that compared his racing style in the Next Gen car to the old sixth-generation machine, “Not even close. I wish that I felt like I had a bigger role in what our result would be this weekend … It’s just a different world today and more about where the spotter tells you to go, as they can see the bigger picture and make sure you’re staying in the right line.”

Hamlin’s lament stemmed from the belief that the days of driving through the field from the back are over in NASCAR. This isn’t something neither he nor the fans love. Superspeedway races have turned into a dull affair with teams opting for fuel-saving strategies to gain spots since passing has become so much more difficult. All that’s left to do from the driver’s seat is hope for the best.

The #11 Toyota driver continued, “You just have to do the best you can to execute and it’s just the biggest name of the game on this track now.” Under the current nature of the game, starting from the front of the field can be a huge advantage. Drivers could steer clear of wrecks happening in mid-field traffic and cruise forward without challenge.

Hamlin’s views on his starting position in Talladega

The Virginia native has qualified to start Sunday’s race from the eighth spot. This should allow him to run at the front and avoid getting caught in a wreck, which comes as part and parcel of superspeedway racing.

Despite the same, he has his priorities in order. He told the press, “We’re in a spot where we’re going to do like most teams and go out there and race and try to race up front and live with the result.”

The calm before the r️oar. pic.twitter.com/tplvldZ5uh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 5, 2024

“If we have a bad result and get crashed, that’s part of superspeedway racing … So, I think, certainly, my strategy is going to be to put the gas down. Again, there’s going to be situations where fuel mileage is going to be a thing and whatnot. But yeah, I think my strategy, whether I qualify first or last, will be the same.”

Hamlin is currently 11 points above the Round of 8 elimination line. With Talladega and Charlotte Roval being his only two chances of progressing to the next round, one might have expected him to display caution and race for points. But he couldn’t have made his intentions clearer. The #11 driver is in it to win it this Sunday.