NASCAR Review: Winners & Losers From 2024 USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend saw American stock car racing drivers get to grips with what has up until now been a slightly anonymous tire compound. The 2024 USA TODAY 301 saw drivers take on the 1-mile-long track on the alternate Goodyear rubber after a lengthy two-hour rain delay threatened to call the race off prematurely.

However, the governing body was seen taking a judgment call with mandating wet-weather tires for every car on the track which meant the complete mileage of the event was eventually run.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell managed to sweep the weekend by winning both the Xfinity and Cup Series events on Saturday and Sunday.

Owing to the nature of the damp track and the unknowns of Goodyear’s wet-weather compound, many former dirt-track racers shined in conditions quite similar to racing on a loose surface. Here is a comprehensive look at Sunday’s biggest gainers and losers.

Winner: Christopher Bell

The #20 Toyota Camry driver managed to dominate at New Hampshire throughout the weekend with both the Xfinity and Cup Series wins to his name. Bell also kept alive his streak of winning four Xfinity races in his four appearances in Loudon, giving him a 100% winning record at the venue.

Loser: Kyle Busch

Quickly becoming one of the regulars on the losers list, Kyle Busch is seemingly unable to catch a lucky break. The Richard Childress Racing driver retired from the rain-stricken event after crashing under caution. The two-time Cup Series champion was then seen exiting his car on the track itself, in a show of perhaps the frustration and bad luck he has been enduring over the past few weeks.

Winner: Chase Briscoe

Another former dirt track racer who rose to the top amidst continued talks about his move to JGR was Briscoe who managed to finish in P2 during the race. Despite not having any significant pace on dry tires, the #14 Ford Mustang driver was seen working his way up to second after the switch to wet tires was made.

Loser: Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time as an out-of-control Noah Gragson crashed into the left side of his #23 Toyota Camry, relegating him to the sidelines. Wallace made his frustrations with Gragson apparent after he parked his damaged car in front of Gragson’s pit stall.

Winner: Josh Berry

Josh Berry completed the Stewart-Haas Racing driver podium as the #4 driver managed to finish in P3 while racing on a damp NHMS. Something about SHR’s entries running on the alternate compound seemed to click for Berry as well as teammate Briscoe. Both drivers drove from their positions on dry tires toward the sharp end of the field.

Loser: Alex Bowman

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was one of the early retirements from Sunday’s race after white smoke was seen coming out of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro indicating an engine failure for the 31-year-old. As a result, he was classified as dead last on the standings in P36 after the event.