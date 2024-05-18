Brad Keselowski Demands More Transparency in NASCAR Driver Salaries and Contract Details

Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) looks on prior to the start of the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR driver’s salaries and contract details aren’t something that is easily available to the public. There are probably quite a few reasons for the same; some are competitive, others probably purely based on individual preferences. While speaking with the members of the press, ahead of the $1 Million All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, Brad Keselowski expressed that driver’s salary and contract details should become more transparent than what they are now.

The RFK Racing owner/driver mentioned, “Generally, I’m a fan of transparency in all aspects of my life. Generally, I think I’m a fan of that stuff being more public. It’s not and the way this sport is structured the drivers work for teams as independent contractors in most cases and that creates contracts that for a number of reasons tend to be more private in nature.”

He further stated that he wouldn’t have any issue with making such details public as long as everyone had access to the information and not just a pre-determined group of people. Although, he did mention that this wasn’t the primary objective NASCAR to focus on at the moment. “I probably wouldn’t prioritize that, but transparency is generally a good thing in my eyes,” concluded the 2012 Cup champ.

Chris Buescher shares his thoughts on the transparency matter

Further into the press conference, Keselwoski’s teammate Buescher was asked the same question and his thoughts regarding the matter. The 31-year-old driver responded with how back in the day, the driver’s purse used to be advertised as a higher amount than what it was.

“I feel like when I was a kid watching on the couch, and I may be way off base on this, but it used to be advertised a little bit more of what the purse was for a weekend and where everything paid out. I know we really don’t know that. This is the one weekend where we actually talk about it.”

In the end, Buescher agreed with his team boss that making drivers’ salaries and contracts transparent to the public was not the first thing on their minds unless the prize money was advertised on a billboard or something.