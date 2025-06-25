FACT CHECK: Has Adding the Third Car Really Improved Brad Keselowski’s Team and RFK As a Whole?

RFK Racing took a major step towards being a NASCAR Cup Series powerhouse when it added a third car to its roster. Many expected that the addition would result in the team’s results suffering since resources would then have to be shared. But the team’s co-owner, Brad Keselowski, has argued that the opposite is what has happened.

Keselowski spoke on Amazon Prime Video’s post-race show at Pocono Raceway last Sunday and detailed how Ryan Preece’s inclusion in the team has led to its overall growth.

He said, “It really allowed us to add resources we needed to add, particularly on the people’s side. We brought in Doug Randolph, who helped us with our partner teams and pit crews.

“It allowed Josh Sell, who runs our competition group, to focus on the ‘go fast’ if you know what I mean. I feel like that’s really paid off for us. We brought in a lot of talent elsewhere too with car chiefs and engineers. So, it’s been a huge addition to us.”

Keselowski concluded his argument by stating that adding the third team has made RFK Racing better as a whole. But do the on-track results support his words?

A short comparison of the team’s results in 2024 and 2025 makes things clearer. At this point in the 2024 season, Chris Buescher had four top-10s and three other top-fives. In 2025, he has six top-10s and three more top-fives. That slight improvement can be taken as a positive sign.

Keselowski’s case isn’t so bright. He had seven top-fives and one Victory Lane visit at this point of the 2024 season. But this year, he’s managed just one top-five and no wins so far. He is 30th in the points table and struggling to fix himself a spot in the playoffs. That leaves us to assess the performance of the third driver, Preece.

The ongoing season is the sixth full-time season for Preece in the Cup Series and by far, his best. He has secured one top-five and seven top-10 finishes after the first 17 races of the year. His best finish of third place came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He stands 14th on the points table and looks likely to be one of the sixteen drivers who will make it to the postseason.

As things stand, it does look like Preece‘s addition has hurt the on-track results of Keselowski. But this could also be due to the pressures that the 2012 champion faces on other fronts. Team ownership in NASCAR is no easy task. A better judgment as to whether adding a third team was the right decision can be drawn at the end of the year.