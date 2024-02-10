Brad Keselowski Net Worth 2024: How Rich Is the NASCAR Driver?

Brad Keselowski is one of those drivers who have made it to the elite level of NASCAR just by the means of sheer will to succeed. His unputdownable spirit and talent have gotten him several years of experience with big-shot teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske. According to reports, this team owner and race car driver is worth a whopping $45 million, all of which comes from an array of sponsorship deals, and lucrative race earnings from winning multiple important races like the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500.

“Winning championships is the ultimate goal for any racer,” says Keselowski. “It represents the culmination of hard work, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Throughout the past few years, he has also etched his name in the hearts of millions of fans by leading RFK Racing from being a minor race team to a championship-contending team. But how Keselowski started his career is indeed a testimony to the age-old saying: Hard work beats luck.

From mopping floors to owning a NASCAR race team

Keselowski’s father Bob and his uncle Ron were racers themselves. They too had to forge their racing careers without a lot of help. Unfortunately, in 2006, Bob’s K-Automotive Racing shut down due to the lack of sponsorships. It was then that the Keselowskis decided to devote all their money and efforts to the budding speedster, Brad. However, for Keselowski, life has not been a bed of roses either.

There was a time when Keselowski was just a skinny white boy whose daily job was to mop the floors at his father’s race shop. “I remember taking out the trash, cleaning the floors. I’m glad I’m not doing that anymore,” recalled Keselowski. “But, though it seems a long time ago now, it taught me work ethic. I think it’s just a Detroit characteristic. My dad and uncle beat that into me. You give maximum effort.”

Several years of struggle and perseverance have led the #6 icon to amass 35 career victories in NASCAR’s premier series, including wins in several crown jewel races. He has also won the 2012 Cup Series Championship and 2010 Xfinity Series Championship, with 39 victories in that series alone.