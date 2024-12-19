“Another Piece of History Has Been Lost”: NASCAR’s ‘Golden Boy’ Fred Lorenzen’s Death Triggers Mourning Among Stock Car Racing Fraternity

DAYTONA BEACH – FEBRUARY 24: Cars race past the grandstands during the Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 1963. American driver Fred Lorenzen is in car #28, while Ned Jarrett drives #11. Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection

Fred Lorenzen, a stock car racing driver from 1958 to 1972 and one of NASCAR’s iconic “Big Money” winners, passed away on December 18, 2024, at 89, as confirmed by his family. Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, Lorenzen’s career included numerous victories, including the 1965 Daytona 500 and two Coca-Cola 600 titles.

Throughout his NASCAR Cup Series tenure, Lorenzen amassed 26 wins in 158 starts, with 25 of those victories achieved behind the wheel of the #28 Ford for the Holman-Moody Racing team. Fox Sports Journalist, Bob Pockrass shared NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France’s tribute to Fred Lorenzen that read:

“Fred Lorenzen was one of NASCAR’s first true superstars. A fan favorite, he helped NASCAR expand from its original roots. Fred was the picture-perfect NASCAR star, helping to bring the sport to the silver screen — which further grew NASCAR’s popularity during its early years.”

“For many years, NASCAR’s ‘Golden Boy’ was also its gold standard, a fact that eventually led him to the sport’s pinnacle, a rightful place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.”

He also extended his sympathies, stating, “On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I want to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Fred Lorenzen.”

Fans have also expressed their sorrow and respect. One fan noted, “RIP to one of the true pioneers of NASCAR. We have lost some greats this year. I’m glad to know he lived a full life though. He was one NASCAR’s first real showman.”

Another added, “Aw mannnn Rip fearless Freddie!” while another lamented, “Another piece of history has been lost.”

Reflecting on a personal encounter, a fan shared, “I had the pleasure of meeting Fred about 10 years ago at a Daytona Beach car show. He was a great guy. Very friendly and very cordial. Will be missed.”

Fred Lorenzen’s legacy in American motorsports

Lorenzen’s racing began on the short tracks around Chicago, but he made his official NASCAR debut in 1956, competing in 7 out of the 56 races scheduled that year.

He expanded his horizons beyond NASCAR by driving in the rival U.S. Auto Club Stock Car division, where he notched 12 victories and clinched two USAC championships in 1958 and 1959.

In 1963, despite participating in only 29 of the 55 races, Lorenzen finished P3 in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, buoyed by 6 season wins. He continued his winning streak into 1964 with 8 victories, followed by four in 1965 and two in 1966.

However, by 1967, Lorenzen began to wind down his racing activities, competing in just five of the 49 races that year. The phase included a win in one of the Daytona 500 Qualifying Races, which were counted as official wins at the time.

The win marked his last. Choosing to retire early, Lorenzen shifted his focus to cultivating a successful real estate business in Elmhurst. After a three-year break, he briefly returned to the track for seven races in 1970, 14 in 1971, and 8 in 1972 but then stepped away from racing, when he was merely 38.