Brad Keselowski Reacts to Recent Acts of Gun Violence: ‘Makes Me Want to Hug the Family’

Although NASCAR drivers often extend a helping hand to charities and victims of natural disasters, there are moments that stretch far beyond their reach, leaving them powerless. One such tragedy struck on Wednesday afternoon at Evergreen High School when a student opened fire, wounding three classmates and throwing the campus into chaos. The shooting rattled the quiet Colorado town, triggering an emergency response and drawing in federal authorities. After learning of the ordeal, Brad Keselowski turned to his official X account to share his thoughts.

Among the four students hospitalized was the suspected shooter. Jacki Kelley, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told reporters it remained unclear how the suspect sustained injuries, though she noted she did not “believe law enforcement fired any rounds.”

Seeing the flood of reports on X and across news outlets, Keselowski, overwhelmed, wrote a note, “Opening up this app feels like a dangerous game. One day inspiring and the next day heartbreaking. Both just make me want to hug the family.”

Investigators continue to probe the motive, with no details yet released about the suspect’s background, potential grievances, or how the firearm was obtained.

Meanwhile, political violence also took place on the same day, as conservative commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot during a Utah college event. Kirk had previously said gun deaths were the price of safeguarding Second Amendment rights.

Authorities now face the task of investigating the assassination. And while he was about to take a question about gun violence and mass shootings, he was shot in the neck and later died.

Along with Keselowski, Fox Sports’ NASCAR play-by-play and pit reporter Jamie Little voiced her sorrow on X, writing, “Such a heavy heart. So much sadness. It’s happening too often. Monsters among us. Evil among us.”

Gun violence continues to rank among the leading causes of death for American children, with firearm laws in the United States forming a tangled web of federal and state regulations. Federal statutes require background checks for gun purchases while states vary widely, some enforcing tight restrictions and others loosening the reins.

That patchwork has fueled uneven gun safety standards and eased cross-border trafficking, with stronger state laws generally tied to lower rates of firearm violence.