WATCH: Samantha Busch Visits the White House as Donald Trump Attempts to Lower IVF Costs

Earlier this year, in February, when Donald Trump rolled out an executive order to make IVF more accessible for American families, Samantha Busch publicly backed the move by sharing a post from Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, praising how “Incredible it is for the families facing infertility.”

After years spent beating the drum for awareness and sharing her own IVF battle, she said witnessing the order come to life felt nothing short of overwhelming.

She emphasized that infertility is a disease deserving visibility, so no one gets left out of parenthood due to the steep price of treatments. Recently, Samantha made her way to the White House, invited by President Trump himself to attend the event marking the expanded access initiative for IVF treatment.

She later took to Instagram, writing, “I was overcome with gratitude and faith. I’ve always believed that God had a purpose for our pain and that our own infertility journey—six rounds of IVF, multiple miscarriages, and years of heartache—was meant to help others.”

“It was an incredible honor to share our family’s story—to give a voice to something that for too long carried a stigma or went unspoken. I am so proud of this community. Your courage to speak up, share your struggles, and demand change made this moment possible. Together, we turned pain into purpose and hope into action.”

“Because of your voices—and the commitment of the Trump Administration — the dream of parenthood will now be within reach for so many more families,” she added.

Samantha confirmed she is now a certified fertility coach. During her speech, she spoke about the hurdles she and her husband, Kyle Busch, faced while trying to start a family, recounting how IVF became their only road to welcoming their children, Brexton and Lennix. After she shared her story, Trump took the floor and sang praises for Busch.

The Busches also talked about ‘The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund,’ an initiative dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples seeking IVF to conceive.

While drug costs can add salt to the wound, they’re not the main culprit behind IVF’s hefty price tag. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, IVF runs between $12,000 and $17,000 without medications; factoring them in, the figure climbs closer to $25,000.

As part of Trump’s announcement, employers will now have the green light to offer standalone insurance covering infertility treatments, though such plans will have leeway regarding mandatory coverage, as Trump outlined in his White House remarks. He also revealed that one major drugmaker, EMD Serono, will trim list prices on IVF-related drugs.

The White House clarified that no government incentives would be given to employers providing fertility benefits, and a fact sheet stopped short of explaining how those plans might be regulated.

All in all, Samantha’s public admission and rallying around what is a deeply personal topic, ridden with stigma in the modern world, seems to have paid dividends.